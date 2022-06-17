Log in
    AIMIRT   TH8387010003

AIM INDUSTRIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AIMIRT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-15
12.20 THB   -0.81%
AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of Progression of the Feasibility Study of the Investment in the Additional Assets in Future Life Energy Project

06/17/2022
(Translation)

No. AIMRM 090/2022

17 June 2022

Subject

Notification of Progression of the Feasibility Study of the Investment in the Additional Assets

in Future Life Energy Project

Attention

Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the announcement by AIM REIT Management Company Limited (the "REIT Manager"), the REIT Manager of AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust ("AIMIRT"), regarding the Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company about the Distribution Payment of AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust and the Feasibility Study of the Investment in the Additional Assets on 28 February 2022. The REIT Manager is to conduct the feasibility study of the investment in 2 additional assets, namely, the Living and Facilities Project ("LF Project") and the Future Life Energy Project ("FLE Project").

After AIMIRT conducted the feasibility study of the investment in the additional assets in the LF Project and the FLE Project, AIMIRT deemed it appropriate to stop studying the feasibility of investing in the FLE Project. For the LF Project, AIMIRT has successfully made the additional investment in the LF Project on 5 May 2022. The details are in accordance with the disclosure Re: Report on the investment in the Additional Investment Assets in Living and Facilities Project of AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (AIMIRT).

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours respectfully,

AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust by AIM REIT Management Company Limited

(Mr. Amorn Chulaluksananukul)

Chief Executive Officer and Director

บริษัท เอไอเอ็มรีทแมนเนจเม้นท์ จํากัดเลขที่93/1 อาคารจีพีเอฟ วิทยุอาคารบี ชั้น8ห้อง803 ถนนวิทยุแขวงลุมพินี เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหานคร10330 โทรศัพท์02-254-0441-2 AIM REIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED Unit 803, 8th floor, Tower B, GPF Witthayu Building, No. 93/1, Witthayu Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 Tel 02-254-0441-2

Disclaimer

AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 14:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
