  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIMIRT   TH8387010003

AIM INDUSTRIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AIMIRT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-19
12.70 THB    0.00%
AIM INDUSTRIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company regarding Investment Plan in the Additional Investment Assets
PU
AIM INDUSTRIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Publication of the invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Trust Unitholders of AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust
PU
AIM INDUSTRIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Report NAV as of 28 Feb 2022
PU
AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company regarding Investment Plan in the Additional Investment Assets

04/21/2022 | 09:35am EDT
Date/Time
21 Apr 2022 20:16:05
Headline
Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company regarding Investment Plan in the Additional Investment Assets
Symbol
AIMIRT
Source
AIMIRT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 13:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 840 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 2 085 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,32%
Capitalization 7 622 M 226 M 226 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart AIM INDUSTRIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIM INDUSTRIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,70 THB
Average target price 15,20 THB
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amorn Chulaluksananukul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yanichsa Chartvutkorbkul Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Thanachai Santichaikul Chairman
Tanadech Opasayanont Director-Legal & Compliance
Supakorn Chantasasawat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIM INDUSTRIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.22%224
PROLOGIS, INC.2.56%127 776
GOODMAN GROUP-13.55%31 898
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-8.27%23 552
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.3.39%13 815
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-5.36%8 965