AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company regarding Investment Plan in the Additional Investment Assets
04/21/2022 | 09:35am EDT
Date/Time
21 Apr 2022 20:16:05
Headline
Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company regarding Investment Plan in the Additional Investment Assets
Symbol
AIMIRT
Source
AIMIRT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 13:34:06 UTC.