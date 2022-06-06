AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Report NAV as of 30 Apr 2022

|
Headline:
|
Report NAV as of 30 Apr 2022
|
Security Symbol:
|
AIMIRT
|
|
|
Announcement Details
|
|
|
|
Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit
|
|
Subject
|
Report NAV
|
|
|
Name
|
AIM INDUSTRIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD
|
|
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (AIMIRT)
|
|
|
NAV as of
|
30-Apr-2022
|
|
|
Net Assets Value (Baht per unit)
|
12.2061
|
|
|
Net Assets Value (Baht)
|
7,268,552,742.09
|
|
|
Total Assets Value (Baht)
|
10,093,351,247.64
|
|
|
Balance Units (Units)
|
595,480,769.0000
|
|
|
Offer price
|
11.1556
|
|
Signature _________________
(Mr.Amorn Chulaluksananukul)
Chief Executive Officer
Authorized to sign on behalf of the
company
