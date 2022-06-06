Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust
  News
  Summary
    AIMIRT   TH8387010003

AIM INDUSTRIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AIMIRT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  06-01
12.40 THB    0.00%
07:32aAIM INDUSTRIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Report NAV as of 30 Apr 2022
PU
05/13AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distribution Payment for the Period Between 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022, Payable on 10 June 2022
CI
05/13AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Report NAV as of 30 Apr 2022

06/06/2022 | 07:32am EDT
Headline:

Report NAV as of 30 Apr 2022

Security Symbol:

AIMIRT

Announcement Details

Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit

Subject

Report NAV

Name

AIM INDUSTRIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (AIMIRT)

NAV as of

30-Apr-2022

Net Assets Value (Baht per unit)

12.2061

Net Assets Value (Baht)

7,268,552,742.09

Total Assets Value (Baht)

10,093,351,247.64

Balance Units (Units)

595,480,769.0000

Offer price

11.1556

Signature _________________

(Mr.Amorn Chulaluksananukul)

Chief Executive Officer

Authorized to sign on behalf of the

company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 11:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
