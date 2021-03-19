AIM5 Announces Termination of Proposed Qualifying Transaction with CoinSmart

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - AIM5 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIME.P) ("AIM5" or the "Company") announces that AIM5 and Simply Digital Technologies Inc., dba CoinSmart ("CoinSmart") have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced letter of intent dated February 11, 2021. As a result, AIM5's proposed qualifying transaction with CoinSmart will not proceed.

CoinSmart has advised AIM5 that it intends to pursue an alternative listing transaction.

AIM5 will continue to search for prospective opportunities to complete its qualifying transaction and maximize value for shareholders. It is intended that the shares of AIM5 will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Monday, March 22, 2021.

About CoinSmart

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive trading platform for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, combined with the seamless ability to on-ramp and off-ramp fiat. Clients' security and protection is CoinSmart's primary focus. CoinSmart is registered as a money services business with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) in Canada and in multiple jurisdictions. CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency customer and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer success/support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit www.CoinSmart.com.

AIM5 Ventures

AIM5 was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on August 11, 2020 and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the TSXV. AIM5 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including the resumption of trading of the shares of AIM5 on the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

For further information contact:

Zachary Goldenberg

647-987-5083

zach@libertyvp.co

All information provided in this press release relating to CoinSmart has been provided by management of CoinSmart and has not been independently verified by management of the Company.

