Aimia : Annual Information Form 2022

EXPLANATORY NOTES

The information in this Annual Information Form is stated as at December 31, 2022, unless otherwise indicated.

Unless otherwise indicated in this Annual Information Form, "Aimia", "we", "us", "our", or "the Corporation" refers to Aimia Inc., and, where the context requires, its subsidiaries and associated companies.

Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars and references to $ are to Canadian dollars.

FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS

Aimia is entirely dependent upon the operations and financial condition of its subsidiaries and investee companies. The earnings and cash flows of Aimia are affected by certain risks. For a description of those risks, please refer to the section "Risks and Uncertainties Affecting the Business."

This Annual Information Form contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-lookingstatements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would" and "should", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements in this Annual Information Form include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the earn-out in connection with the PLM Transaction; the Tufropes Transaction, including timing of its closing; the Bozzetto Transaction, including timing of its closing; the partnership with Paladin, for both Tufropes and Bozzetto; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the $100 million share buyback target; the renewal of the 2022 NCIB, including TSX approval; the debt financing with respect to the Tufropes Transaction and the Bozzetto Transaction; release of the escrowed securities from escrow; the current and future strategic initiatives and investment opportunities.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this Annual Information Form speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. While Aimia considers these factors, expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, actual events or results could differ materially from the results, predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in the Section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties Affecting the Business" included in Aimia's Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (the "2022 MD&A"). Aimia cautions that the list of risk factors incorporated by reference in this Annual Information Form is not exhaustive. Except as required by applicable

