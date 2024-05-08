PRESENTATION

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Aimia Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode.

Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

If at any time during this call, you require immediate assistance, please press *, 0 for the Operator.

This call is being recorded on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Racanelli. Please go ahead. Joe Racanelli - Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications, Aimia Inc.

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. With me are Aimia's Executive Chairman, Tom Finke, and our Chief Financial Officer, Steve Leonard.

Before we begin, I'd like to point out a couple of items. First, we issued our financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end periods earlier this morning. All of materials including the news release, MD&A, and financial statements are available from our website and SEDAR+.

We will be using a presentation today, and for those listening to our discussion by phone, a copy is also available from the IR section of our website.

Some of the statements made during today's call may constitute forward-looking information about our future results, and our future results may differ materially from what we discuss. Please refer to the risks and uncertainties that may affect our future performance that are referenced in our presentation and in our MD&A.