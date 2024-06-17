AIMIA RELEASES VIDEO ON STRATEGIC ACTIONS AND UNLOCKING

SHAREHOLDER VALUE; REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE

AHEAD OF DEADLINE

Every vote counts. Proxy voting cut-off is Monday, June 24, 2024, at 10:30 AM (Toronto time)

cut-off is Monday, June 24, 2024, at 10:30 AM (Toronto time) Aimia Executive Chair and CFO answer important shareholder questions in newly released video

Contact Kingsdale Advisors on 1-800-495-6389 (North America toll free); text or call 1-647-251-9706 (outside North America) ; or email contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com for information or support with voting your shares

TORONTO - June 17, 2024 - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") today encouraged shareholders to immediately vote their shares FOR all management nominees to the Board of Directors (the "Board") in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to be held on June 26, 2024. Aimia's seven management nominees include Tom Finke, Robert Feingold, Linda Habgood, Thomas Little, James Scarlett, Ioannis (Yannis) Skoufalos and Jordan Teramo.

Aimia's nominees, who have been recommended by leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), are committed to acting in the best interests of shareholders, creating sustainable long-term value and upholding high corporate governance standards.

To further shareholder confidence and transparency, Aimia has released a nine-minute video wherein Executive Chairman Tom Finke and Chief Financial Officer Steven Leonard discuss the Company's recent actions and the path forward. This comes following conversations with some of Aimia's leading shareholders and can be accessed at www.aimia.com

The video provides critical context on how the Company is unlocking shareholder value, monetizing non- core assets, the best path to return value to shareholders and the actions taken to meet these goals. It includes details on the strategic review, normal course issuer bid and the reasons for the lack of resolution with Mithaq. Shareholders are encouraged to watch the video to understand why it is important to vote and protect your investment in Aimia.

As advised earlier, the Meeting will be conducted by an independent chair advised by independent counsel. This is a reminder that the Annual general meeting may be contested. To attend at the meeting, one must be either a registered shareholder or a duly-appointed proxyholder. Please follow the instructions on your VIF form and your custodian or from broker to ensure that your proxy is properly submitted.

TIME IS RUNNING OUT. VOTE TODAY.

The completed proxy card must be received prior to 10:30 AM (Toronto time) on Monday, June 24, 2024, to make your vote count. Don't Wait, Vote Right Away.

The Management Information Circular (the "Circular") and related materials for the Meeting are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance