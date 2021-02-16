Canadian Securities Exchange Reports Record Trading Volume and Capital Raised for January 2021

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of January 2021, which were highlighted by the highest monthly trading volume in the Exchange's history and a record amount of capital raised by CSE-listed issuers.

January 2021 Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities was 6.7 billion shares, an increase of 16% from the previous high of 5.7 billion shares in January 2018, and an increase of 32% compared to 5.0 billion shares in December 2020;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $4.4 billion, the second highest level in the Exchange's history and a 49% increase compared to $3.0 billion in December 2020;

CSE issuers completed 117 financings that raised a record $1.48 billion in capital, a 21% increase from the previous monthly high of $1.23 billion in November 2018;

There were 13 new listings, bringing total CSE listings to 635; and

The aggregate market value of CSE issuers was an all-time high of $53 billion as at January 31, 2021, an increase of 26% from $42.1 billion as at December 31, 2020.

"January was an exceptional month for the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "Our record financing total was primarily attributable to six transactions in the cannabis sector of more than $100 million each. There was also significant capital raised across a number of other sectors, including life sciences and mining. We were very pleased by the unprecedented trading volumes we witnessed in January. Indeed, the CSE's total trading volume during the month amounted to 17% of all the shares traded on Canadian marketplaces."

Other Initiatives

The CSE continues to support entrepreneurial Canadian companies with relevant conferences and programming. January marked the start of Plant Protein: The New Age of Food, the CSE's 12-episode showcase of the rapidly growing plant protein industry. The sessions take participants on a "seed-to-sale" journey, providing background on the industry and explaining why its growth trajectory is so intriguing. The sessions feature commentary from many industry experts and representatives from both public and private companies, including CSE issuers. The final session will be held on February 18.

The CSE was also pleased to co-sponsor and present Investing in Psychedelics: Building Value Through IP on January 20, an event that featured three panels focused on the emerging investment opportunity in psychedelics, and a Health Tech Thursday event on January 28 that focused on cutting-edge technologies transforming the healthcare sector. Full replays are now available on the CSE's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/csetv.

The CSE's blog and YouTube channel continued to be updated throughout January with media content featuring diverse topics and guests. One important addition to the content stable in January was the Weekly Market Recap with Bruce Campbell. Mr. Campbell, of StoneCastle Investment Management, helps break down the biggest stock market stories of the week on CSE TV.

On February 23-25, 2021, the CSE will be hosting its annual PreDAC event, a highly popular lead-in to the Prospectors and Developers of Canada (PDAC) conference, the world's largest mining conference, which begins on March 8. The CSE will also be participating in PDAC 2021 as a media partner and exhibitor. Both conferences will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 protocols. For complete CSE event listings, visit https://thecse.com/about/events.

Newly Listed Companies in January 2021

Eden Empire Inc. (EDEN)

Novamind Inc. (NM)

AI-ML Innovations Inc. (AIML)

Ready Set Gold Corp. (RDY)

Danavation Technologies Corp. (DVN)

Snowy Owl Gold Corp. (SNOW)

NextTech AR Solutions Corp. (NTAR) - Re-listing

Buccaneer Gold Corp. (BUCK)

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (EMRG)

Psyence Group Inc. (PSYG)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

