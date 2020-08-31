Aimmune Therapeutics : Nestle to buy Aimmune, valuing allergy treatment maker at $2.6 billion

The offer values the California-based biopharmaceutical company at $2.6 billion (1.95 billion pounds), including the $473 million that Nestle had already invested in Aimmune, Nestle said in a statement.

The price represents a 174% premium to Aimmune's closing share price on August 28 of $12.60, said the food giant, which has been gearing its traditional portfolio towards health and wellness products.

Up to 240 million people worldwide suffer from food allergies, peanut allergy being the most common, Nestle said.

In January, Aimmune Therapeutics got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Palforzia, making it the first medication approved for food allergies in children and teens.

Nestle said the acquisition was expected to add to organic growth in 2021 and to cash earnings by 2022/23.

