Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.    AIMT

AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AIMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aimmune Therapeutics : Nestle to buy Aimmune, valuing allergy treatment maker at $2.6 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 02:35am EDT
Nestle logo is pictured on the door of the supermarket of Nestle headquarters in Vevey

Nestle said on Monday it was offering $34.50 per share for the remaining 74.4% in peanut allergy treatment maker Aimmune Therapeutics it does not already own as it adds what it hopes will be a lucrative treatment to its portfolio.

The offer values the California-based biopharmaceutical company at $2.6 billion, including the $473 million that Nestle had already invested in Aimmune, Nestle said in a statement.

The price represents a 174% premium to Aimmune's closing share price on August 28 of $12.60, said the food giant, which has been gearing its traditional portfolio towards health and wellness products.

Up to 240 million people worldwide suffer from food allergies, peanut allergy being the most common, Nestle said.

In January, Aimmune Therapeutics got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Palforzia, making it the first medication approved for food allergies in children and teens.

Nestle said the acquisition was expected to add to organic growth in 2021 and to cash earnings by 2022/23.

(This story was refiled to change the day to Monday)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Miller)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC. 5.09% 12.6 Delayed Quote.-62.35%
NESTLÉ S.A. -1.20% 108.86 Delayed Quote.3.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
02:35aAIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : Nestle to buy Aimmune, valuing allergy treatment maker at..
RE
02:15aAIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : Nestle to buy Aimmune, valuing allergy treatment maker at..
RE
02:02aNestle Health Science to Acquire Aimmune Therapeutics at $2.6 Billion Valuati..
DJ
01:16aAIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : Enters Definitive Agreement with Sociétés des Produits Ne..
BU
08/25AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : Largest European Qualitative Study on Peanut Allergy High..
AQ
08/24AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : Largest European Qualitative Study on Peanut Allergy High..
BU
08/10AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual..
AQ
08/07AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual..
BU
07/31AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
07/30AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7,05 M - -
Net income 2020 -281 M - -
Net cash 2020 80,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,96x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 825 M 825 M -
EV / Sales 2020 106x
EV / Sales 2021 8,54x
Nbr of Employees 339
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 35,18 $
Last Close Price 12,60 $
Spread / Highest target 424%
Spread / Average Target 179%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark D. McDade Chairman
Eric Hands Claude Bjerkholt Chief Financial Officer
Daniel C. Adelman Chief Medical Officer
Narinder Singh Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-62.35%825
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.0.43%81 818
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.30%70 316
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS60.49%63 413
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.68.69%38 125
GENMAB A/S57.14%24 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group