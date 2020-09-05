Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Stockholder Investigation of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aimmune") (NASDAQ: AIMT) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On August 31, 2020, Aimmune announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Sociétés des Produits Nestlé, S.A. ("Nestle") for $34.50 per share in an all-cash transaction.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether Aimmune's directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Nestle, and whether the proposed transaction as structured undervalues Aimmune's common stock.

