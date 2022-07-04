Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  AIMS APAC REIT
  News
  Summary
    O5RU   SG2D63974620

AIMS APAC REIT

(O5RU)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:52 2022-07-04 am EDT
1.370 SGD   +1.48%
03:33aAIMS APAC REIT : Annual Report 2022
PU
07/03ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
07/03AIMS APAC REIT : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
AIMS APAC REIT : Annual Report 2022

07/04/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Harvesting Growth

Annual Report 2022

ABOUT AIMS APAC REIT

AIMS APAC REIT ("AA REIT") is a real estate investment trust listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") since 2007. The principal investment objective of

  1. REIT is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial, logistics and business park real estate throughout the Asia Pacific region. The real estate assets are utilised for a variety of purposes, including but not limited to warehousing & distribution, business parks activities and manufacturing activities. AA REIT's portfolio consists of 29 properties, of which 26 properties are located throughout Singapore, and three in Australia.

VISION

To be the preferred Asia Pacific industrial, logistics and business park real estate solutions provider to our tenants and partners.

MISSION

To provide investors with sustainable long-term returns through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, prudent capital management and proactive asset management of a high quality industrial, logistics and business park real estate portfolio throughout Asia Pacific.

On the Cover

Farming is a work of wisdom, patience, and expectation. For abled and dedicated hands grow small seeds into yields - evolving through times of tilling, seeding, nurturing, and harvest.

Each farming phase is not without its set of challenges. It requires diligence and resilience to deepen the roots and produce good fruits.

Combining old wisdom and modern tools, a seasoned farmer proceeds with a balance of hope and caution. Making adjustments and weeding out risks, he expertly nurtures every patch of greens knowing that harvest will be ready at the proper time.

  1. REIT upholds the same principle - every task we do is strategic and proactive to enable growth. We are always forward looking and prepared for the changing seasons to sustain the fruits of our labour.

2 1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PREPARING

Chairman's Statement

6

THE FIELD

Chief Executive Officer's Review

10

Financial Highlights

14

Key Highlights

15

Trading Performance

16

Significant Events

17

CONSTANTLY

Board of Directors

24

NURTURING

Senior Management

27

THE PASTURE

Trust Structure

29

ENJOYING AND

Investor Relations

32

MAXIMIZING

Corporate Governance

34

THE HARVEST

Risk Management Report

55

THE CONTINUING

Sustainability Report

58

WORK OF

Property Showcase

78

SUSTAINABILITY

Overview of the Singapore Economy

94

Overview of the Australia Economy

112

Manager's Report

130

Financial Statements

145

Statistics of Unitholdings

233

Additional Information

235

THE TRUST

AIMS APAC REIT ("AA REIT") is a real estate investment trust listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX- ST") with an investment mandate to invest in high quality income-producing industrial, logistics and business park real estate throughout Asia Pacific.

THE MANAGER

  1. REIT is managed by AIMS APAC REIT Management Limited (the "Manager") which is wholly-owned by AIMS Financial Group (the "Sponsor" or "AIMS").

2 3

OUR SPONSOR

AIMS is the sole sponsor of AA REIT. Established in 1991, AIMS is a diversified financial services and investment group, active in the areas of funds management, mortgage lending, investment banking and property investment. AIMS is also the owner of the Sydney Stock Exchange.

AIMS' head office is in Sydney and it has businesses across Australia, China, Hong Kong and Singapore. Its highly qualified, professional and experienced cross-cultural teams enable AIMS to bridge the gap between Australia and Asia across various sectors.

Harvesting Growth

AIMS APAC REIT | Annual Report 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AIMS APAC REIT published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
