AIMS APAC REIT : Annual Report 2022

AIMS APAC REIT ("AA REIT") is a real estate investment trust listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") since 2007. The principal investment objective of
REIT is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial, logistics and business park real estate throughout the Asia Pacific region. The real estate assets are utilised for a variety of purposes, including but not limited to warehousing & distribution, business parks activities and manufacturing activities. AA REIT's portfolio consists of 29 properties, of which 26 properties are located throughout Singapore, and three in Australia.
VISION
To be the preferred Asia Pacific industrial, logistics and business park real estate solutions provider to our tenants and partners.
MISSION
To provide investors with sustainable long-term returns through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, prudent capital management and proactive asset management of a high quality industrial, logistics and business park real estate portfolio throughout Asia Pacific.
On the Cover
Farming is a work of wisdom, patience, and expectation. For abled and dedicated hands grow small seeds into yields - evolving through times of tilling, seeding, nurturing, and harvest.
Each farming phase is not without its set of challenges. It requires diligence and resilience to deepen the roots and produce good fruits.
Combining old wisdom and modern tools, a seasoned farmer proceeds with a balance of hope and caution. Making adjustments and weeding out risks, he expertly nurtures every patch of greens knowing that harvest will be ready at the proper time.
REIT upholds the same principle - every task we do is strategic and proactive to enable growth. We are always forward looking and prepared for the changing seasons to sustain the fruits of our labour.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PREPARING
Chairman's Statement
6
THE FIELD
Chief Executive Officer's Review
10
Financial Highlights
14
Key Highlights
15
Trading Performance
16
Significant Events
17
CONSTANTLY
Board of Directors
24
NURTURING
Senior Management
27
THE PASTURE
Trust Structure
29
ENJOYING AND
Investor Relations
32
MAXIMIZING
Corporate Governance
34
THE HARVEST
Risk Management Report
55
THE CONTINUING
Sustainability Report
58
WORK OF
Property Showcase
78
SUSTAINABILITY
Overview of the Singapore Economy
94
Overview of the Australia Economy
112
Manager's Report
130
Financial Statements
145
Statistics of Unitholdings
233
Additional Information
235
THE TRUST
AIMS APAC REIT ("AA REIT") is a real estate investment trust listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX- ST") with an investment mandate to invest in high quality income-producing industrial, logistics and business park real estate throughout Asia Pacific.
THE MANAGER
REIT is managed by AIMS APAC REIT Management Limited (the "Manager") which is wholly-owned by AIMS Financial Group (the "Sponsor" or "AIMS").
OUR SPONSOR
AIMS is the sole sponsor of AA REIT. Established in 1991, AIMS is a diversified financial services and investment group, active in the areas of funds management, mortgage lending, investment banking and property investment. AIMS is also the owner of the Sydney Stock Exchange.
AIMS' head office is in Sydney and it has businesses across Australia, China, Hong Kong and Singapore. Its highly qualified, professional and experienced cross-cultural teams enable AIMS to bridge the gap between Australia and Asia across various sectors.
