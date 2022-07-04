AIMS APAC REIT : Annual Report 2022

AIMS APAC REIT ("AA REIT") is a real estate investment trust listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") since 2007. The principal investment objective of

To provide investors with sustainable long-term returns through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, prudent capital management and proactive asset management of a high quality industrial, logistics and business park real estate portfolio throughout Asia Pacific.

To be the preferred Asia Pacific industrial, logistics and business park real estate solutions provider to our tenants and partners.

On the Cover

Farming is a work of wisdom, patience, and expectation. For abled and dedicated hands grow small seeds into yields - evolving through times of tilling, seeding, nurturing, and harvest.

Each farming phase is not without its set of challenges. It requires diligence and resilience to deepen the roots and produce good fruits.

Combining old wisdom and modern tools, a seasoned farmer proceeds with a balance of hope and caution. Making adjustments and weeding out risks, he expertly nurtures every patch of greens knowing that harvest will be ready at the proper time.