With the completion of the EFR, REIT's gearing currently sits at 32.6% and is well positioned to capture future growth opportunities to enhance long-term unitholder returns. STRENGTHENING PORTFOLIO RESILIENCE For a structure to grow, its foundation must be strong and sturdy. It is only through the ongoing enhancement and selection of strong foundational assets, coupled with a prudent and experienced management team, that we can drive financial performance and growth that can be sustained over the long term. To date, we have completed six developments, five major asset enhancement projects and made several recent strategic acquisitions that have enhanced the overall portfolio quality. As a result, we have been able to consistently, secure and renew major global and national corporate occupiers on long term leases. Furthermore, we are making good progress of our two identified AEIs highlighted under the EFR. The upgrade and modernisation strategy of our warehouse, and industrial buildings will not only improve the building specifications and services but will result in higher contracted rents on long lease terms which will lift earnings and valuations upon completion. Our portfolio's geographic diversity and high quality tenant base has enabled us to maintain our resilient performance. Singapore's industrial market continues to be healthy with manufacturing sentiment improving and a tightening of supply that is fuelling a 'flight to quality'. With our portfolio undergoing constant rejuvenation and disciplined capital

recycling strategy to divest non-core assets such as 541 Yishun Industrial Park A, AA REIT will continue to benefit from sustained demand of our premium assets. In Australia, our three properties are located in key hubs of innovation and economic activity with substantial infrastructure investments, such as the Macquarie Park Innovation District, which contributed approximately A$13.6 billion to the economy, expansion of the Sydney Metro Train network which benefits our Woolworths HQ asset in Bella Vista, and infrastructure development within the Gold Coast region being a great benefit to our Boardriders HQ asset in Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast. Given the substantial land parcel of these three properties, we are confident in the long-term value creation opportunities through future enhancement or re-development of these sites. Looking ahead, our strategic positioning across Singapore and Australia, supported by our high quality portfolio, strong tenant base and favourable market developments will continue to provide unitholders with sustainable long-term returns. CAPTURING FUTURE GROWTH With the elevated interest rate environment, we have maintained our focus on organic growth initiatives including executing on the two AEIs as well as evaluating other enhancement and re-development opportunities within the portfolio. In addition, we continue to assess new acquisition opportunities of quality logistics, industrial and business park assets in Singapore and Australia. We have adopted a prudent and disciplined approach and will only proceed with acquisitions if they are able to generate favourable