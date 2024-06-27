CAPTURING OPPORTUNITIES STRENGTHENING RESILIENCE
A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 4
About
AIMS APAC REIT
AIMS APAC REIT ("AA REIT") is a real estate investment trust listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX- ST") since 2007. The principal investment objective of AA REIT is to invest in a diversified portfolio of high quality income-producing industrial, logistics and business park real estate across Asia Pacific. As at 31 March 2024, AA REIT's portfolio comprises 28 properties, of which 25 properties are located across Singapore and 3 properties located in Australia, with a total portfolio value of S$2.16 billion.
- REIT is managed by AIMS APAC REIT Management Limited (the "Manager"), which is wholly-owned by AIMS Financial Group ("AIMS"). Established in 1991, AIMS is a diversified financial services and investment group, active in the areas of funds management, mortgage lending, investment banking and property investment. AIMS is also the owner of the Sydney Stock Exchange.
AIMS' head office is in Sydney and it has businesses across Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong and Singapore. Its highly qualified, professional and experienced cross-cultural teams enable AIMS to bridge the gap between Australia and Asia across various sectors.
Mission
To be the preferred Asia Pacific industrial, logistics and business park real estate solutions provider to our tenants and partners.
Vision
To provide investors with sustainable long-term returns through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, prudent capital management and proactive asset management of a high quality industrial, logistics and business park real estate portfolio across Asia Pacific.
Capturing Opportunities, Strengthening Resilience
Just as net fishing covers a broad area to catch fish, this symbolises how AA REIT casts a wide net to capture diverse market opportunities and build a more resilient portfolio. The art of fishing showcases a fisherman's strategic planning and execution. It requires knowledge of the sea and understanding fish behaviour to yield a large catch. This is akin to AA REIT's ability to tap into its proven experience and expertise to net long- term sustainable returns for its Unitholders.
Each fishing net is made up of strong mesh to secure every catch. It is also a social activity that fisherman can enjoy in groups. These elements symbolise the strong partnership AA REIT cultivates with internal and external stakeholders, its alignment of shared goals for sustainable outcomes, and working together to drive business growth over the long term.
AIMS APAC REIT
1
OUR PORTFOLIO
Diversified Portfolio of High Quality Industrial Assets
- REIT owns a diversified portfolio of modern and high quality industrial, logistics and business park properties valued at S$2.16 billion1 and with a total net lettable area of 777,881 sqm across Singapore and Australia. Our properties are leased to over 190 global, regional and leading national customers across a range of industries.
AUSTR ALIA
SINGAPORE
Properties
Properties
32
25
Portfolio Value
Portfolio Value
32%
68%
LOGISTICS AND WAREHOUSE
BUSINESS PARK
Logistics and warehouse properties are typically used for storage and distribution by national, regional and international companies. In Singapore, these properties are usually multi-storey with vehicular ramp access or heavy duty cargo lift access.
Business Parks cater to companies engaged in high- technology, research and development, high value- added and knowledge intensive activities. These properties comprise modern decentralised office buildings situated within a business park zone.
INDUSTRIAL
HI-TECH
Industrial properties are dedicated to manufacturing and, production activities with ancillary storage. Tenants range from local distributors, food manufacturers and precision engineering companies.
Hi-Tech properties are high specifications mixed-used industrial buildings with a higher proportion of office space in conjunction with production and warehousing space. These buildings appeal to large multinational companies wanting to house both their headquarters and operations together.
- Portfolio valuation as at 31 March 2024, including the 49.0% interest in Optus Centre located in Macquarie Park, NSW, Australia.
- Includes a 49.0% interest in Optus Centre located in Macquarie Park, NSW, Australia.
FY2024 KEY HIGHLIGHTS
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Gross
Net Property
Distributions
Revenue
Income
to Unitholders
+ 5.9%
+ 6.9%
+ 3.8%
YoY
YoY
YoY
S$177.3 million
S$131.0 million
S$74.3 million
ROBUST BALANCE SHEET
Gearing
Debt on Fixed Rates
Interest Cover
Ratio
32.6%
75.0%1
4.1 Times
PROACTIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT
Occupancy
Rental Reversion
Weighted Average
Lease Expiry
97.8%
+24.3%2
5.1 Years
SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS
Achieved
17% Carbon
Reduction
From FY2020 baseline; on track to meet SBTi goal of 42% reduction by FY2030
Completed Installation
Executed agreement
Phase 1 Rooftop
to install
EV Fast
Solar Panels
Charging
(10.8 MWp)
Station
at 6 properties;
Phase 2 underway
at 4 of our properties in
Singapore
- Includes forward interest rate swaps.
- Full year average rental reversion.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the Financial Year ended 31 March
Gross Revenue (S$'million)
Net Property Income (S$'million)
177.3
131.0
167.4
142.4
122.5
118.9
122.6
103.2
89.1
87.5
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Distributions to Unitholders (S$'million)
74.3
66.5
67.2
71.6
63.2
FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024
Total Assets (S$'million)
2,403.7 2,336.4 2,316.6
1,846.6
1,648.9
FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024
Distribution per Unit (Singapore cents)
9.500
9.460
9.944
9.360
8.950
FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024
Net Asset Value per Unit (S$)
1.35
1.36
1.40
1.37
1.31
FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024
For the Financial Year ended 31 March
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
(S$'million unless otherwise stated)
Gross Revenue
118.9
122.6
142.4
167.4
177.3
Net Property Income1
89.1
87.5
103.2
122.5
131.0
Distributions to Unitholders
66.5
63.2
67.2
71.6
74.3
Distribution per Unit (Singapore cents)
9.500
8.950
9.460
9.944
9.360
Balance Sheet as at 31 March
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
(S$'million unless otherwise stated)
Total assets
1,648.9
1,846.6
2,403.7
2,336.4
2,316.6
Total liabilities
693.9
759.2
1,029.9
969.0
882.3
Total borrowings2
541.9
593.8
858.9
796.0
690.6
Unitholders' funds
955.0
962.8
1,000.2
993.8
1,060.7
Perpetual Securities holders' funds
-
124.6
373.6
373.6
373.6
Key Financial Ratios as at 31 March
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Net asset value per Unit (S$))
1.35
1.36
1.40
1.37
1.31
Aggregate leverage ratio3 (%)
34.8
33.9
37.5
36.1
32.6
Interest coverage ratio4 (times)
4.0
4.0
5.1
3.8
4.1
All-in-cost of debt (%)
3.5
3.0
2.7
3.4
4.1
- Pursuant to the adoption of FRS 116 Leases on 1 April 2019, land rent payments for certain properties in AA REIT's portfolio were excluded from property operating expenses and net property income from 1 April 2019.
- Excluding unamortised loan transaction costs.
- Aggregate leverage ratio is computed as total borrowings as a percentage of total assets and includes lease liabilities that are entered into in the ordinary course of AA REIT's business on or after 1 April 2019 in accordance with MAS guidelines. The total borrowings excluded Perpetual Securities holders' funds.
- Based on the interest coverage ratio ("ICR") definition in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes. The ICR excluded the unwinding of the discounting effect on the present value of lease liabilities and the deferred consideration.
CAPTURING OPPORTUNITIES
STRENGTHENING RESILIENCE
EXTENDING
OUR REACH
BUILDING A
DIVERSE PORTFOLIO
Through continuous enhancements and re-development of our assets over the years, we have built a solid foundation that has enabled AA REIT to deliver another year of resilient performance. We achieved healthy financial growth, robust operational metrics and enhanced returns for Unitholders despite the uncertain market conditions. Our commitment to rejuvenating our portfolio and revitalising our assets has fostered long- term resilience and value for our stakeholders.
CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE
George Wang
Chairman
Notwithstanding the increase in Distributions to Unitholder by 3.8% for FY2024, Distribution per Unit ("DPU") fell by 5.9% year-on-year, due to a larger unitholder base following the S$100 million equity fund raising ("EFR"). We believe this initiative provides AA REIT with the right foundation to continue to deliver sustainable income and long- term value.
BOLSTERING BALANCE SHEET
In light of the rising interest rate environment and heighten risks in global capital markets following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
& Signature Bank, and the UBS
emergency takeover of Credit Suisse
in early 2023, AA REIT launched a
DEAR UNITHOLDERS,
In another year marked by elevated inflation, higher interest rates, and geopolitical risks that have affected global supply chains, AA REIT has continued to build on its foundation in its core markets of Singapore and Australia.
We are pleased to report another year of resilient financial results, healthy portfolio metrics and strong balance sheet for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 ("FY2024"):
- Increased Distributions to Unitholders for FY2024 by 3.8%;
- Increased Gross Revenue and Net Property Income ("NPI") for FY2024 by 5.9% and 6.9% respectively;
- Delivered strong rental reversions of 24.3% (FY2023: 18.5%);
- Sustained strong occupancy of 97.8% (FY2023: 98.0%);
- Extended portfolio Weighted Average Lease Expiry ("WALE") to 5.1 years (FY2023: 4.4 years);
- Reduced gearing ratio to 32.6%, which is well below the Monetary Authority of Singapore's maximum gearing level; and
-
Healthy interest cover ratio of
4.1 times, with 75.0% (or 72.9% excluding forward starting interest rate swaps) of our borrowings hedged.
Our focus on selective investments and developments, active asset management and strategic partnerships, supported by prudent capital and risk management, form the pillars of our successful track record. Our high-quality portfolio curated over the years through strategic acquisitions and divestments, re-developments and enhancements, provides AA REIT with a strong foundation that has demonstrated its resilience, despite the volatile and uncertain market environment.
Between FY2022 to FY2024, our revenue and NPI achieved a compounded annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 7.6% and 8.3% respectively. The strong financial performance was supported by the record rental reversion of 24.3% achieved over FY2024, which surpassed the previous years of 18.5% in FY2023 and 7.4% in FY2022.
S$100 million EFR on 31 May 2023
and successfully completed the raise
in July 2023.
Against the uncertain market backdrop, we proceeded with the EFR for the following reasons:
- To provide AA REIT with growth capital for deployment into organic growth opportunities via planned asset enhancement initiatives ("AEIs") and re- development, which is in line with the Manager's portfolio rejuvenation and "future proofing" strategy. The completed projects will generate higher income returns and capital growth over the long term;
-
To position AA REIT to capitalise on acquisition opportunities
in Singapore and Australia at potentially favourable valuations in the current tight credit environment; and
- To strengthen AA REIT's balance sheet though the reduction of gearing, which provides AA REIT with ample headroom, as well as improve AA REIT's financial and credit metrics given the prevailing credit and market uncertainty.
CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE
With the completion of the EFR,
- REIT's gearing currently sits at 32.6% and is well positioned to capture future growth opportunities to enhance long-term unitholder returns.
STRENGTHENING PORTFOLIO RESILIENCE
For a structure to grow, its foundation must be strong and sturdy. It is only through the ongoing enhancement and selection of strong foundational assets, coupled with a prudent and experienced management team, that we can drive financial performance and growth that can be sustained over the long term.
To date, we have completed six developments, five major asset enhancement projects and made several recent strategic acquisitions that have enhanced the overall portfolio quality. As a result, we have been able to consistently, secure and renew major global and national corporate occupiers on long term leases.
Furthermore, we are making good progress of our two identified AEIs highlighted under the EFR. The upgrade and modernisation strategy of our warehouse, and industrial buildings will not only improve the building specifications and services but will result in higher contracted rents on long lease terms which will lift earnings and valuations upon completion.
Our portfolio's geographic diversity and high quality tenant base has enabled us to maintain our resilient performance. Singapore's industrial market continues to be healthy with manufacturing sentiment improving and a tightening of supply that is fuelling a 'flight to quality'. With our portfolio undergoing constant rejuvenation and disciplined capital
recycling strategy to divest non-core assets such as 541 Yishun Industrial Park A, AA REIT will continue to benefit from sustained demand of our premium assets.
In Australia, our three properties are located in key hubs of innovation and economic activity with substantial infrastructure investments, such
as the Macquarie Park Innovation District, which contributed approximately A$13.6 billion to the economy, expansion of the Sydney Metro Train network which benefits our Woolworths HQ asset in Bella Vista, and infrastructure development within the Gold Coast region being a great benefit to our Boardriders HQ asset in Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast. Given the substantial land parcel of these three properties, we are confident in the long-term value creation opportunities through future enhancement or re-development of these sites.
Looking ahead, our strategic positioning across Singapore and Australia, supported by our high quality portfolio, strong tenant base and favourable market developments will continue to provide unitholders with sustainable long-term returns.
CAPTURING FUTURE GROWTH
With the elevated interest rate environment, we have maintained our focus on organic growth initiatives including executing on the two AEIs as well as evaluating other enhancement and re-development opportunities within the portfolio.
In addition, we continue to assess new acquisition opportunities of quality logistics, industrial and business park assets in Singapore and Australia. We have adopted a prudent and disciplined approach and will only proceed with acquisitions if they are able to generate favourable
risk-adjusted returns and sustainable long-term income.
PROGRESSING ON OUR SUSTAINABILITY GOALS
Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") remain integral to our operations. In a world where ESG metrics are central to overall business performance, particularly for those in the investment community, it is also an important way of creating long term value for AA REIT and its stakeholders.
We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and have made significant progress in FY2024, including expanding our rooftop solar panel installation project to additional properties and commencing several new sustainability projects that will reduce our energy consumption and carbon emissions within the portfolio. We have also commenced our assessment of climate and environmental risks and will continue to evaluate new initiatives to "future proof" our portfolio and mitigate the impact of climate and environmental risks over the long term.
On the social front, we are accelerating our engagement with local communities, which includes partnership with Club Rainbow, as well as enhancing our engagement with tenants and employees alike, whether through tenant satisfaction surveys or increased training hours per employee.
We are also proud to see AA REIT ranked 13th out of 43 REITs and Business Trust under the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index 2023. Backed by our ESG framework, we remain focused on progressing on our ESG roadmap. To read more on our ESG progress, please refer to our Sustainability Report on page 86.
