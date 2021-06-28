Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. AIMS APAC REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O5RU   SG2D63974620

AIMS APAC REIT

(O5RU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::AIMS APAC REIT Corporate Presentation - UBS ASEAN SMID Series

06/28/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AIMS APAC REIT

Corporate Presentation

UBS ASEAN SMID Series

28 June 2021

Important Notice

Disclaimer

This Presentation is focused on comparing actual results for the financial period from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 ("FY2021") and 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021 ("4Q FY2021") versus actual results year-on-year("y-o-y") and quarter-on-quarter("q-o-q"). This Presentation shall be read in conjunction with AIMS APAC REIT's ("AA REIT" or the "Trust") results for 4Q FY2021 as per the SGXNet Announcement.

The information contained in this presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or any solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for units in AIMS APAC REIT ("Units") in Singapore or any other jurisdiction, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in any connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The past performance of the Units and AA REIT is not indicative of the future performance of AA REIT. Predictions, projections or forecasts of the economy or economic trends of the markets are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of AA REIT.

The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the AIMS APAC REIT Management Limited (the "Manager"). An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that holders of Units ("Unitholders") may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, property expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

The information in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions in this presentation. None of the Manager, or any of its respective affiliates, advisers or representatives, shall have any liability (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

AIMS APAC REIT

2

Contents

  1. Overview of AA REIT
  2. Portfolio Updates
  3. 4Q & FY2021 Financial Highlights
  4. Prudent Capital Management
  5. Portfolio Performance & Competitive Strengths
  6. Market Outlook and Strategy

AIMS APAC REIT

3

1

OVERVIEW OF

AA REIT

4

Overview of AIMS APAC REIT

Total Assets1

Market Cap2

DPU Yield3

S$1.85

S$1.03

6.1%

Billion

Billion

NAV per Unit

Unit Price

Gearing

S$1.36

$1.46

33.9%

AIMS APAC REIT

B a c k g r o u n d

AIMS APAC REIT ("AA REIT") was listed on the Mainboard of Singapore Stock Exchange in 2007 with the investment mandate to invest in high-qualityincome-producing industrial real estate throughout the Asia Pacific.

G o v e r n a n c e & A c c o l a d e s

Ranked 3rd in Governance Index for Trusts ("GIFT") 2020, dedicated to assessing governance and business risks of SGX-listed trusts

O u r S p o n s o r -

A I M S F i n a n c i a l G r o u p ( " A I M S " )

AIMS is the sole sponsor of AA REIT. Established in 1991, AIMS is a diversified financial service and investment group, active in the areas of mortgage lending, securitisation, investment banking, funds management, property investment, stockbroking, high- tech investment and is the owner of the Sydney Stock Exchange.

1 As at 31 March 2021.

2

Based on the units outstanding and closing price per unit of S$1.46 on 24 June 2021.

5

3

Based on closing price of S$1.46 on 24 June 2021 and actual FY2021 DPU of 8.95 cents.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AIMS APAC REIT published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIMS APAC REIT
06/10GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :AIMS APAC REIT Corporate Presentation - Non-Deal Roadsho..
PU
05/04AIMS APAC REIT  : Q4 Distribution Per Unit Grows 45%
MT
03/29Australia's AMP says Ares keen to buy unit's $1.7 billion private markets bus..
RE
2020Global stock markets slide at end of record November
RE
2020Global stock markets slide at end of record November
RE
2020Global stock markets slide; but on pace for best month ever
RE
2020Stocks set for best month ever, dollar and gold pay the price
RE
2020Equity investors take stock of best month ever
RE
2020AIMS APAC REIT  : Annual Report 2020
PU
2020AIMS APAC REIT  : Sustainability Report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 124 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
Net income 2021 65,3 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net Debt 2021 583 M 434 M 434 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 6,03%
Capitalization 1 039 M 774 M 774 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart AIMS APAC REIT
Duration : Period :
AIMS APAC REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIMS APAC REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,47 SGD
Average target price 1,53 SGD
Spread / Average Target 3,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wee Lih Koh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shuk Phin Yeak Secretary & Vice President-Finance
George Wang Chairman
Terence Lim Vice President-Investment & Investor Relations
Peter Michael Heng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIMS APAC REIT17.60%769
PROLOGIS, INC.22.42%90 252
GOODMAN GROUP11.79%29 679
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION20.34%18 037
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST4.74%9 874
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.9.16%8 193