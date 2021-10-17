Ain : ANNUAL REPORT 2021

Other steps we have taken include the acquisition of Shidax i Corporation in March 2020, giving the AIN Group a presence in the hospital canteen and kiosk business. In April 2021, the business opened its first A*STAND-branded retail shop in Tokyo Medical University Hospital. The retail shop sells food, beverages and daily necessities, while also providing a place for patients to take a break and access rehabilitation services and for hospital workers to recharge their batteries. We are now looking at opportunities to roll out the format in office buildings and other locations.

Along with store openings, merchandising is an important strategy in the business. AINZ & TULPE is working to create an even more differentiated lineup of original products focused on health and beauty, targeting consumers who seek both "inner and outer beauty" and "healthy beauty." Using the AINZ & TULPE WEBSTORE, which launched in May 2020, we are improving convenience for customers while also promoting the AINZ & TULPE worldview in conjunction with our physical stores. We also plan to launch exclusive online products this autumn.

The cosmetic and drug store business opened 11 AINZ & TULPE stores in fiscal 2021. Due to the pandemic, many stores in other sectors vacated prime locations in cities across Japan. Seeing this as a rare opportunity, we will aggressively open new stores in these prime locations.

Creating an environment that supports our shared corporate philosophy

The role of companies is changing. ESG and the SDGs are vital to growth as key elements of business management. Diversity is a particularly urgent issue for the AIN Group, as women account for 80% of our workforce, so their empowerment has a direct impact on the Group's growth.

In fiscal 2021, we established the Sustainability Management Department as a specialist organization tasked with implementing initiatives to realize a sustainable society. We also set up a Sustainability Committee in autumn 2020 to oversee sustainability activities across the Group. We have been a strong supporter of diversity

inclusion for many years, aiming to create a working environment that motivates all our employees. Recently, we have defined the Group's value creation story and materiality, which has helped us to reorganize and clarify our existing sustainability activities. We plan to clearly communicate our approach to external stakeholders to deepen understanding of the AIN Group.

Reinforcing the Group's management base is a key focus of our medium-term

strategy and the value creation story , and cultivating the next generation of business leaders is part of our efforts to strengthen the management base. For the AIN Group to remain viable well into the future, we have to continue taking on new challenges. As part of that process, we need many executives and employees to have a stake in how we run our business, guided by the shared philosophy of making the AIN Group a stronger, better organization. That's why we are reinforcing systems to train, utilize and evaluate the performance of human resources. Other measures to support the Group's future growth include investing in digital transformation, logistics reforms and branding to support the management base.

Strengthening corporate governance will also be crucial. The Board of Directors will draw on diverse views and opinions by actively engaging with outside directors and outside corporate auditors, while also further stepping up the disclosure of information to all investors and employees.

Fiscal 2021 was a year that underscored the AIN Group's resilience. The Group was able to absorb the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and generate stable profits. The last year also reinforced my belief that the Group has immense growth potential.

As the leader in the industry, we will continue to invest heavily in our business without forgetting our desire to seek out and take on new challenges. I hope we can count on your continued support and trust as we strive to meet your expectations.

July 29, 2021

Kiichi Ohtani

President and Representative Director