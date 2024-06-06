FY4/24
Supplementary Materials
June 6, 2024
１．Consolidated Results
■ Year-on-Year
FY4/23
FY4/24
YoY
YoY
(¥ million)
results
results
change
change(%)
Net sales
358,742
399,824
+41,082
+11.5
Gross profit
53,698
59,522
+5,824
+10.8
% of net sales
15.0
14.9
SG&A expenses
37,694
39,090
+1,396
+3.7
% of net sales
10.5
9.8
Operating profit
16,004
20,432
+4,428
+27.7
% of net sales
4.5
5.1
Ordinary profit
17,064
21,377
+4,313
+25.3
% of net sales
4.8
5.3
Profit attributable
9,234
11,401
+2,167
+23.5
to owners of parent
% of net sales
2.6
2.9
Earnings per
262.87
324.64
+61.77
+23.5
share(¥)
Figures in the table are rounded down
■ Vs Plan
FY4/24
FY4/24
Vs plan
Vs plan
(¥ million)
revised plan
results
change
change(%)
Net sales
390,263
399,824
+9,561
+2.4
Gross profit
58,106
59,522
+1,416
+2.4
% of net sales
14.9
14.9
SG&A expenses
39,656
39,090
(566)
(1.4)
% of net sales
10.2
9.8
Operating profit
18,450
20,432
+1,982
+10.7
% of net sales
4.7
5.1
Ordinary profit
19,340
21,377
+2,037
+10.5
% of net sales
5.0
5.3
Profit attributable
10,000
11,401
+1,401
+14.0
to owners of parent
% of net sales
2.6
2.9
Earnings per
284.64
324.64
+40.00
+14.1
share(¥)
Figures in the table are rounded down
-1-
２. Segment Information（Dispensing Pharmacy Business）
■ Year-on-Year
(¥ million)
FY4/23
FY4/24
YoY
YoY
results
results
change
change(%)
Net sales
321,577
357,571
+35,994
+11.2
Gross profit
39,779
43,575
+3,796
+9.5
% of net sales
12.4
12.2
SG&A expenses
16,559
16,949
+390
+2.4
% of net sales
5.1
4.7
Operating profit
23,220
26,625
+3,405
+14.7
% of net sales
7.2
7.4
Segment profit
24,135
27,587
+3,452
+14.3
% of net sales
7.5
7.7
Figures in the table are rounded down
Segment profit is adjusted to ordinary profit shown on the consolidated statement of income
■ Vs Plan
FY4/24
FY4/24
Vs plan
Vs plan
(¥ million)
revised plan
results
change
change(%)
Net sales
349,100
357,571
+8,471
+2.4
Gross profit
42,680
43,575
+895
+2.1
% of net sales
12.2
12.2
SG&A expenses
17,160
16,949
(211)
(1.2)
% of net sales
4.9
4.7
Operating profit
25,520
26,625
+1,105
+4.3
% of net sales
7.3
7.4
Segment profit
26,390
27,587
+1,197
+4.5
% of net sales
7.6
7.7
Figures in the table are rounded down
Segment profit is adjusted to ordinary profit shown on the consolidated statement of income
-2-
3. Segment Information（Cosmetic and Drug Store Business）
■ Year-on-Year
(¥ million)
FY4/23
FY4/24
YoY
YoY
results
results
change
change(%)
Net sales
25,685
31,111
+5,426
+21.1
Gross profit
9,694
11,967
+2,273
+23.4
% of net sales
37.7
38.5
SG&A expenses
8,521
8,913
+392
+4.6
% of net sales
33.2
28.6
Operating profit
1,172
3,054
+1,882
+160.6
% of net sales
4.6
9.8
Segment profit
1,214
3,096
+1,882
+155.0
% of net sales
4.7
10.0
Figures in the table are rounded down
Segment profit is adjusted to ordinary profit shown on the consolidated statement of income
■ Vs Plan
FY4/24
FY4/24
Vs plan
Vs plan
(¥ million)
revised plan
results
change
change(%)
Net sales
29,500
31,111
+1,611
+5.5
Gross profit
11,230
11,967
+737
+6.6
% of net sales
38.1
38.5
SG&A expenses
8,830
8,913
+83
+0.9
% of net sales
29.9
28.6
Operating profit
2,400
3,054
+654
+27.3
% of net sales
8.1
9.8
Segment profit
2,410
3,096
+686
+28.5
% of net sales
8.2
10.0
Figures in the table are rounded down
Segment profit is adjusted to ordinary profit shown on the consolidated statement of income
-3-
4. Sales Verification
■Dispensing Pharmacy Business (YoY）
Net sales
Prescription
Average
（%）
prescription
volume
price
Same store (1,059)
+7.0
+5.6
+1.4
Store openings in the
+50.4
+41.4
+7.0
previous year (132)
Total (1,231)
+11.3
+9.2
＋2.0
■Dispensing Pharmacy Business（Vs Plan）
Net sales
Prescription
Average
（%）
prescription
volume
price
Same store (1,059)
+2.9
+1.3
+1.6
Store openings in the
+3.9
+1.6
+2.3
previous year (132)
Total (1,231)
+2.4
+0.8
+1.6
■ Cosmetic and Drug Store Business（YoY）
Net sales
Number of
Average
（%）
spending per
customers
customer
Same store
(68)
+20.1
+11.3
+8.0
Store openings in the
+103.7
+100.3
+1.7
previous year
(7)
Total (81)
+21.1
+13.1
+7.1
■ Cosmetic and Drug Store Business (Vs Plan）
Net sales
Number of
Average
（%）
spending per
customers
customer
Same store
(68)
+3.2
(4.6)
+8.2
Store openings in the
+6.6
+5.8
+0.8
previous year
(7)
Total (81)
+5.5
（3.7)
+9.5
-4-
5. Consolidated Balance Sheet
■Assets
(¥ million)
End-FY4/22
End-FY4/23
End-FY4/24
Chenge
Cash on hand and in banks
59,729
46,796
48,611
+1,815
Accounts receivable
10,110
13,249
15,852
+2,603
Inventories
14,790
21,586
24,645
+3,059
Total current assets
100,765
98,305
110,743
+12,438
Buildings and structures, net
17,512
21,407
27,122
+5,715
Land
8,581
10,602
10,207
(395)
Total property, plant and
30,636
39,459
43,450
+3,991
equipment
Goodwill
36,352
46,443
44,066
(2,377)
Total intangible fixed assets
41,219
52,343
51,242
(1,101)
Investments in securities
2,503
2,720
3,345
+625
Deferred tax assets
5,319
5,990
6,403
+413
Deposits and guarantees
22,785
24,507
25,186
+679
Total investments and other
39,840
41,641
43,973
+2,332
assets
Total fixed assets
111,696
133,444
138,666
+5,222
Total assets
212,461
231,750
249,409
+17,659
Figures in the table are rounded down
Change: End-FY4/24 compared with end-FY4/23
Capital expenditures (Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible fixed assets + Deposits and guarantees) totaled ¥ 15,268 million
■Liabilities and Net Assets
(¥ million)
End-FY4/22
End-FY4/23
End-FY4/24
Chenge
Accounts payable
50,756
58,698
65,506
+6,808
Short-term debt
2,643
3,670
3,467
(203)
Total current liabilities
81,805
92,986
103,232
+10,246
Long-term debt
5,815
5,021
3,227
(1,794)
Total long-term liabilities
11,645
12,218
10,765
(1,453)
Total liabilities
93,450
105,204
113,998
+8,794
Common stock
21,894
21,894
21,894
-
Capital surplus
20,500
20,504
20,131
(373)
Retained earnings
78,661
85,963
95,257
+9,294
Total shareholders' equity
119,038
126,362
134,847
+8,485
Total net assets
119,010
126,546
135,411
+8,865
Total liabilities and net assets
212,461
231,750
249,409
+17,659
Figures in the table are rounded down
Change: End-FY4/24 compared with end-FY4/23
-5-
6. FY4/25 Plan (Consolidated)
FY4/23
FY4/24
FY4/25
YoY
YoY
change
(¥ million)
results
results
plan
change
（%）
Net sales
358,742
399,824
415,000
+15,176
+3.8
Gross profit
53,698
59,522
59,671
+149
+0.3
% of net sales
15.0
14.9
14.4
SG&A expenses
37,694
39,090
41,871
+2,781
+7.1
% of net sales
10.5
9.8
10.1
Operating profit
16,004
20,432
17,800
(2,632)
(12.9)
% of net sales
4.5
5.1
4.3
Ordinary profit
17,064
21,377
18,500
(2,877)
(13.5)
% of net sales
4.8
5.3
4.5
Profit attributable
9,234
11,401
9,180
(2,221)
(19.5)
to owners of parent
2.6
2.9
2.2
% of net sales
Earnings per
262.87
324.64
262.33
(62.31)
(19.2)
share(¥)
Annual dividend (¥)
60.00
80.00
80.00
-
0.0
Figures in the table are rounded down
-6-
7. Transition of Store Openings
■Number of Store Openings in Dispensing Pharmacy Business
FY4/16 FY4/17 FY4/18 FY4/19 FY4/20 FY4/21 FY4/22 FY4/23 FY4/24
Organic
32
27
25
23
14
15
25
27
19
M&A
110
182
11
134
6
14
24
114
21
Total
881
1,066
1,029
1,132
1,088
1,065
1,099
1,209
1,231
■Number of Store Openings in Cosmetic and Drug Store Business
FY4/16 FY4/17 FY4/18 FY4/19 FY4/20 FY4/21 FY4/22 FY4/23 FY4/24
Organic
5
9
4
7
15
11
12
8
6
Total
52
52
48
54
63
69
78
78
81
Inquiries related to this presentation should be addressed to
AIN HOLDINGS INC.
Corporate Planning Division
TEL(81)11-814-0010
FAX(81)11-814-5550
https://www.ainj.co.jp/corporate/
This document may not be reproduced or distributed to any third party without prior approval of AIN HOLDINGS INC. This document has been prepared for information purpose only and does not form part of a solicitation to sell or purchase any securities. Information contained herein may be changed or revised without prior notice. This document may contain forecasting statements as to future results of operations. No forecast statement can be guaranteed and actual results of operations may differ from those projected.
-7-
