7. Transition of Store Openings

■Number of Store Openings in Dispensing Pharmacy Business

FY4/16 FY4/17 FY4/18 FY4/19 FY4/20 FY4/21 FY4/22 FY4/23 FY4/24 Organic 32 27 25 23 14 15 25 27 19 M&A 110 182 11 134 6 14 24 114 21 Total 881 1,066 1,029 1,132 1,088 1,065 1,099 1,209 1,231

■Number of Store Openings in Cosmetic and Drug Store Business

FY4/16 FY4/17 FY4/18 FY4/19 FY4/20 FY4/21 FY4/22 FY4/23 FY4/24

Organic 5 9 4 7 15 11 12 8 6 Total 52 52 48 54 63 69 78 78 81

