FY4/24

Supplementary Materials

June 6, 2024

１．Consolidated Results

Year-on-Year

FY4/23

FY4/24

YoY

YoY

(¥ million)

results

results

change

change(%)

Net sales

358,742

399,824

+41,082

+11.5

Gross profit

53,698

59,522

+5,824

+10.8

% of net sales

15.0

14.9

SG&A expenses

37,694

39,090

+1,396

+3.7

% of net sales

10.5

9.8

Operating profit

16,004

20,432

+4,428

+27.7

% of net sales

4.5

5.1

Ordinary profit

17,064

21,377

+4,313

+25.3

% of net sales

4.8

5.3

Profit attributable

9,234

11,401

+2,167

+23.5

to owners of parent

% of net sales

2.6

2.9

Earnings per

262.87

324.64

+61.77

+23.5

share(¥)

Figures in the table are rounded down

Vs Plan

FY4/24

FY4/24

Vs plan

Vs plan

(¥ million)

revised plan

results

change

change(%)

Net sales

390,263

399,824

+9,561

+2.4

Gross profit

58,106

59,522

+1,416

+2.4

% of net sales

14.9

14.9

SG&A expenses

39,656

39,090

(566)

(1.4)

% of net sales

10.2

9.8

Operating profit

18,450

20,432

+1,982

+10.7

% of net sales

4.7

5.1

Ordinary profit

19,340

21,377

+2,037

+10.5

% of net sales

5.0

5.3

Profit attributable

10,000

11,401

+1,401

+14.0

to owners of parent

% of net sales

2.6

2.9

Earnings per

284.64

324.64

+40.00

+14.1

share(¥)

. Segment InformationDispensing Pharmacy Business

Year-on-Year

(¥ million)

FY4/23

FY4/24

YoY

YoY

results

results

change

change(%)

Net sales

321,577

357,571

+35,994

+11.2

Gross profit

39,779

43,575

+3,796

+9.5

% of net sales

12.4

12.2

SG&A expenses

16,559

16,949

+390

+2.4

% of net sales

5.1

4.7

Operating profit

23,220

26,625

+3,405

+14.7

% of net sales

7.2

7.4

Segment profit

24,135

27,587

+3,452

+14.3

% of net sales

7.5

7.7

Segment profit is adjusted to ordinary profit shown on the consolidated statement of income

Vs Plan

FY4/24

FY4/24

Vs plan

Vs plan

(¥ million)

revised plan

results

change

change(%)

Net sales

349,100

357,571

+8,471

+2.4

Gross profit

42,680

43,575

+895

+2.1

% of net sales

12.2

12.2

SG&A expenses

17,160

16,949

(211)

(1.2)

% of net sales

4.9

4.7

Operating profit

25,520

26,625

+1,105

+4.3

% of net sales

7.3

7.4

Segment profit

26,390

27,587

+1,197

+4.5

% of net sales

7.6

7.7

3. Segment InformationCosmetic and Drug Store Business

Year-on-Year

(¥ million)

FY4/23

FY4/24

YoY

YoY

results

results

change

change(%)

Net sales

25,685

31,111

+5,426

+21.1

Gross profit

9,694

11,967

+2,273

+23.4

% of net sales

37.7

38.5

SG&A expenses

8,521

8,913

+392

+4.6

% of net sales

33.2

28.6

Operating profit

1,172

3,054

+1,882

+160.6

% of net sales

4.6

9.8

Segment profit

1,214

3,096

+1,882

+155.0

% of net sales

4.7

10.0

Vs Plan

FY4/24

FY4/24

Vs plan

Vs plan

(¥ million)

revised plan

results

change

change(%)

Net sales

29,500

31,111

+1,611

+5.5

Gross profit

11,230

11,967

+737

+6.6

% of net sales

38.1

38.5

SG&A expenses

8,830

8,913

+83

+0.9

% of net sales

29.9

28.6

Operating profit

2,400

3,054

+654

+27.3

% of net sales

8.1

9.8

Segment profit

2,410

3,096

+686

+28.5

% of net sales

8.2

10.0

4. Sales Verification

■Dispensing Pharmacy Business (YoY

Net sales

Prescription

Average

%

prescription

volume

price

Same store (1,059)

+7.0

+5.6

+1.4

Store openings in the

+50.4

+41.4

+7.0

previous year (132)

Total (1,231)

+11.3

+9.2

2.0

■Dispensing Pharmacy BusinessVs Plan

Net sales

Prescription

Average

%

prescription

volume

price

Same store (1,059)

+2.9

+1.3

+1.6

Store openings in the

+3.9

+1.6

+2.3

previous year (132)

Total (1,231)

+2.4

+0.8

+1.6

Cosmetic and Drug Store BusinessYoY

Net sales

Number of

Average

%

spending per

customers

customer

Same store

(68)

+20.1

+11.3

+8.0

Store openings in the

+103.7

+100.3

+1.7

previous year

(7)

Total (81)

+21.1

+13.1

+7.1

Cosmetic and Drug Store Business (Vs Plan

Net sales

Number of

Average

%

spending per

customers

customer

Same store

(68)

+3.2

(4.6)

+8.2

Store openings in the

+6.6

+5.8

+0.8

previous year

(7)

Total (81)

+5.5

3.7)

+9.5

5. Consolidated Balance Sheet

■Assets

(¥ million)

End-FY4/22

End-FY4/23

End-FY4/24

Chenge

Cash on hand and in banks

59,729

46,796

48,611

+1,815

Accounts receivable

10,110

13,249

15,852

+2,603

Inventories

14,790

21,586

24,645

+3,059

Total current assets

100,765

98,305

110,743

+12,438

Buildings and structures, net

17,512

21,407

27,122

+5,715

Land

8,581

10,602

10,207

(395)

Total property, plant and

30,636

39,459

43,450

+3,991

equipment

Goodwill

36,352

46,443

44,066

(2,377)

Total intangible fixed assets

41,219

52,343

51,242

(1,101)

Investments in securities

2,503

2,720

3,345

+625

Deferred tax assets

5,319

5,990

6,403

+413

Deposits and guarantees

22,785

24,507

25,186

+679

Total investments and other

39,840

41,641

43,973

+2,332

assets

Total fixed assets

111,696

133,444

138,666

+5,222

Total assets

212,461

231,750

249,409

+17,659

Figures in the table are rounded down

Change: End-FY4/24 compared with end-FY4/23

Capital expenditures (Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible fixed assets + Deposits and guarantees) totaled ¥ 15,268 million

■Liabilities and Net Assets

(¥ million)

End-FY4/22

End-FY4/23

End-FY4/24

Chenge

Accounts payable

50,756

58,698

65,506

+6,808

Short-term debt

2,643

3,670

3,467

(203)

Total current liabilities

81,805

92,986

103,232

+10,246

Long-term debt

5,815

5,021

3,227

(1,794)

Total long-term liabilities

11,645

12,218

10,765

(1,453)

Total liabilities

93,450

105,204

113,998

+8,794

Common stock

21,894

21,894

21,894

-

Capital surplus

20,500

20,504

20,131

(373)

Retained earnings

78,661

85,963

95,257

+9,294

Total shareholders' equity

119,038

126,362

134,847

+8,485

Total net assets

119,010

126,546

135,411

+8,865

Total liabilities and net assets

212,461

231,750

249,409

+17,659

6. FY4/25 Plan (Consolidated)

FY4/23

FY4/24

FY4/25

YoY

YoY

change

(¥ million)

results

results

plan

change

%

Net sales

358,742

399,824

415,000

+15,176

+3.8

Gross profit

53,698

59,522

59,671

+149

+0.3

% of net sales

15.0

14.9

14.4

SG&A expenses

37,694

39,090

41,871

+2,781

+7.1

% of net sales

10.5

9.8

10.1

Operating profit

16,004

20,432

17,800

(2,632)

(12.9)

% of net sales

4.5

5.1

4.3

Ordinary profit

17,064

21,377

18,500

(2,877)

(13.5)

% of net sales

4.8

5.3

4.5

Profit attributable

9,234

11,401

9,180

(2,221)

(19.5)

to owners of parent

2.6

2.9

2.2

% of net sales

Earnings per

262.87

324.64

262.33

(62.31)

(19.2)

share(¥)

Annual dividend (¥)

60.00

80.00

80.00

-

0.0

7. Transition of Store Openings

■Number of Store Openings in Dispensing Pharmacy Business

FY4/16 FY4/17 FY4/18 FY4/19 FY4/20 FY4/21 FY4/22 FY4/23 FY4/24

Organic

32

27

25

23

14

15

25

27

19

M&A

110

182

11

134

6

14

24

114

21

Total

881

1,066

1,029

1,132

1,088

1,065

1,099

1,209

1,231

■Number of Store Openings in Cosmetic and Drug Store Business

FY4/16 FY4/17 FY4/18 FY4/19 FY4/20 FY4/21 FY4/22 FY4/23 FY4/24

Organic

5

9

4

7

15

11

12

8

6

Total

52

52

48

54

63

69

78

78

81

