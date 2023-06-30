Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 9627 July 7, 2023 Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 30,2023

To Our Shareholders

Kiichi Otani

President and Representative Director

AIN HOLDINGS INC.

5-2-4-30, Higashisapporo, Shiroishi-ku, Sapporo

Notice of Convocation of

the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

You are cordially invited to attend the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AIN HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter the "Company") to be held as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on the Company's website. Please access the website below to view the information.

The Company's website:https://www.ainj.co.jp/ir/library.html (in Japanese)

(Access the above website and view the documents listed under "General Meeting of Shareholders.")

In addition to the Company's website, the matters subject to measures for electronic provision are also posted on each of the following websites.

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders:https://d.sokai.jp/9627/teiji/ (in Japanese)

Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search):https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "AIN HOLDINGS" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "9627" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

In the event that you do not attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights either via the Internet or in writing (by mail). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and refer to "Information on Exercise of Voting Rights" on page 3 to exercise your voting rights.

- 1 -