Ain : Summary of Financial Statements for Fiscal Year Ended April 2023

1. Consolidated results for the fiscal year ended April 2023 (from May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

The above forecasts are calculated based on the information available as of the publication date of this material, and actual financial results may vary due to change in future economic conditions and others.

3. Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2024 (from May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024)

Overview of cash flows for the fiscal year under review

Overview of financial position for the fiscal year under review

Overview of operating results for the fiscal year under review

AIN HOLDINGS INC. (9627) Summary of Financial Statements for Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2023

Results by segment are as follows.

Results for fiscal 2023 (May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023) are as follows.

TCFD :Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) at the request of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors. The task force published its recommendations in its final report in June 2017.

By implementing a range of measures, the Group is working to realize sustainability management in order to generate sustainable growth and create social, environment and economic value.

In March 2023, for the second consecutive year, the Group received certification as an Outstanding Health and Productivity Management Organization for 2023 (large enterprise category) under a program run jointly by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Nippon Kenko Kaigi that recognizes leading companies in health and productivity management. In addition, from the standpoint of human capital management, we are working to improve the health of employees to reduce the staff turnover rate and lift productivity by harnessing the performance of every employee, as part of our efforts to "Ensure sound management base."

In July 2022, the Group endorsed the final report of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD)* and adopted four disclosure items from the TCFD recommendations and published them on its website. In September 2022, as part of efforts to enhance communication with stakeholders, the Group published a new Integrated Report with information on specific steps it is taking to address materiality, as well as human resources strategy, DX strategy and other measures to increase value over the medium and long term. In November 2022, the Group formulated the CSR Procurement Policy and Guidelines in order to realize one of the Group's materiality goals: Cooperate with local communities and businesses. The Group also signed the United Nations Global Compact and joined the Global Compact Network Japan.

We have identified six issues material to the AIN Group (materiality): "Contribute to local healthcare," "Provide beauty and happiness," "Safety, peace of mind and trust," "Protect the environment and reduce environmental impact," "Ensure sound management base," and "Cooperate with local communities and businesses." We have also publicly disclosed KPIs and fiscal 2025 targets for initiatives in each area of materiality.

In this economic environment, the AIN HOLDINGS Group (the Group) rigorously implemented measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and worked to provide healthcare and retail services. To help solve various social issues through its business activities, AIN HOLDINGS aims to be a company that "people welcome to their communities."

During the fiscal year under review (May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023; fiscal 2023), the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have an impact on the Japanese economy, but there were signs of a moderate pickup due to an easing in mobility restrictions and other factors. However, the outlook remains uncertain amid rising prices and fluctuations in financial and capital markets.

(1) Overview of operating results for the fiscal year under review

(Dispensing pharmacy business)

The Group is working to leverage the primary care capabilities of its pharmacists and dispensing pharmacies to help patients access medical services in their local community with peace of mind. Specifically, the Group is cooperating with medical institutions, using patient medication notebooks to ensure integrated and continuous monitoring of patient medication, and providing services for home-based healthcare.

Ahead of the start of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's (MHLW) new digitalelectronic prescriptions management service in January 2023, the Group took part in a MHLW pilot project launched at the end of October 2022 to establish operational processes, implement advanced initiatives, build up good practice and develop guidelines. The Group's pharmacies nationwide are now progressively upgrading operating environments to ensure compatibility with the new digital prescriptions. Going forward, we will adapt our business to these and other developments in the sector to ensure patients can continue to reliably access prescription medication with peace of mind.

In business development, earnings were supported by new store openings and growth in store openings compared with the previous fiscal year, including the consolidation of approximately 100 stores operated by Pharmacy Holdings Co., Ltd. in May 2022. We continue to target further business expansion through a strategy of actively opening large pharmacies and pursuing M&A deals that emphasize investment returns, while also improving pharmacy operating efficiency.

During the fiscal year, the Group opened a total of 141 dispensing pharmacies, including those acquired through M&A deals, and closed 24 dispensing pharmacies and sold 7, resulting in a total of 1,209.

(Cosmetic and drug store business)

In the cosmetic and drug store business, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact performance, but we reviewed and overhauled our portfolio of original brands and optimized costs. In the fiscal year under review, the business moved into profit, supported by steady growth in the number of customers after mobility restrictions were eased, and by measures to optimize costs.

During the same period, the Group opened 8 cosmetic and drug stores and closed 8 stores, resulting in a total of 78 cosmetic and drug stores at the end of the fiscal year.

(2) Overview of financial position for the fiscal year under review

The balance of total assets at the end of the fiscal year increased ¥19,288 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥231,750 million. This mainly reflected increases for goodwill, merchandise and other assets due to the opening of new stores and dispensing pharmacies, including locations acquired through M&A.

The balance of liabilities at the end of the fiscal year under review increased by ¥11,753 million to ¥105,204 million.

The balance of short- term and long-term debts increased by ¥233 million to ¥8,691 million.

Total net assets increased by ¥7,535 million to ¥126,546 million and the shareholders' equity ratio decreased

1.4 percentage points to 54.6%.

In the fiscal year under review, cash on hand and in banks ("cash") decreased ¥13,252 million year on year to ¥46,217 million.

Cash flows from each category and their relevant factors are as follows.

(Cash flows from operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥20,267 million, compared with net cash provided of ¥26,156 million in the previous fiscal year.

The main items that were positive for cash flow were income before income taxes of ¥15,882 million, as well as depreciation and amortization of ¥5,529 million and amortization of goodwill of ¥4,310 million related to

