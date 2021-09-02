Ain : Summary of Financial Statements for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending April 2022

Kiichi Otani, President and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Toshihide Mizushima, Representative Senior Managing Director
TEL: +81-11-814-1000
Date of filing quarterly securities report:
September 14, 2021
Start of dividend payment:
-
Supplementary documents for quarterly results:
Yes (Supplementary materials for the quarterly results are disclosed on the
Company's website appropriately as the financial statements.)
Quarterly results briefing:
No
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated results for the first quarter of fiscal year ending April 30, 2022 (May 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021)
Consolidated operating results
(Percentage figures showyear-on-yearchanges.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended July 31, 2021
75,011
5.0
2,611
124.3
2,864
73.1
1,309
54.6
Three months ended July 31, 2020
71,463
(1.4)
1,164
(70.3)
1,654
(60.7)
846
(62.2)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended July 31, 2021: ¥1,274 million (+49.5%)
Three months ended July 31, 2020: ¥852 million (-60.9%)
Earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended July 31, 2021
37.10
-
Three months ended July 31, 2020
23.90
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of July 31, 2021
203,552
113,773
55.9
As of April 30, 2021
203,662
115,837
56.8
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of July 31, 2021: ¥113,699 million
As of April 30, 2021:
¥115,758 million
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of first
End of second
End of third
End of year
Full year
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended April 30, 2021
-
0.00
-
55.00
55.00
Year ending April 30, 2022
-
Year ending April 30, 2022
0.00
-
55.00
55.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecasts: No
3. Consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022 (May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022)
(Percentage figures show year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First six
147,900
1.8
5,300
35.0
5,600
24.0
2,780
5.7
78.47
months
Full year
315,000
6.0
15,000
37.2
15,500
22.5
8,300
23.9
234.28
(Note) Revision to the most recently announced consolidated financial forecasts: No
*Notes
Major changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting from changes in scope of consolidation): No
Newly consolidated: -
Excluded: -
Application of specified accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) For detail, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes (3) Notes on quarterly
consolidated financial statements" on page 8 of the Attachment.
Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of revisions
1)
Changes in accounting principles as a result of revisions to accounting standards, etc.:
Yes
2)
Changes in accounting principles other than 1):
No
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
4)
Restatement of revisions:
No
(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
1)
Number of outstanding
shares (including treasury
As of July 31, 2021
35,428,212
shares As of April 30, 2021
35,428,212
shares
stock):
2)
Number of shares held in
As of July 31, 2021
200,911
shares As of April 30, 2021
891
shares
treasury:
3)
Average number of
Three months ended
Three months ended
shares outstanding:
July 31, 2021
35,293,974
shares July 31, 2020
35,427,458
shares
*This Summary of Financial Statements is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures.
*Statement regarding the proper use of financial forecasts and other special remarks (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The above forecasts are calculated based on the information available as of the publication date of this material, and actual financial results may vary due to change in future economic conditions and others.
AIN HOLDINGS INC. (9627) Summary of Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2022
Contents of the Attachment
1. Qualitative information on consolidated results for the period under review............................................................................
AIN HOLDINGS INC. (9627) Summary of Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2022
1. Qualitative information on consolidated results for the period under review
(1) Consolidated operating results
During the first three months of the current fiscal year (May 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021), the Japanese economy continued to face challenging conditions due to measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic, including state of emergencies in Tokyo and other regions and quasi-emergency measures throughout Japan.
In this economic environment, the Group put priority on ensuring the safety of patients, customers and employees by taking rigorous steps to prevent infection in pharmacies and stores. The Group also made concerted efforts to ensure the continued provision of healthcare and retail services, including vaccinating employees against COVID-19 through a workplace vaccination program.
In addition, in May 2021, the Group set key performance indicators (KPIs) and fiscal 2026 targets for important issues that should be addressed by the Group, which were identified through a materiality assessment process in December 2020. Going forward, the Group will continue its efforts to realize sustainability management to support sustained growth and to create social, environmental and economic value.
In the first three months of the fiscal year, net sales increased 5.0% year on year to ¥75,011 million, operating profit increased 124.3% to ¥2,611 million, ordinary profit increased 73.1% to ¥2,864 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 54.6% to ¥1,309 million.
Financial results by business segment are as follows.
(Dispensing pharmacy business)
The Group is working to leverage the primary care capabilities of its pharmacists and dispensing pharmacies to help patients access medical services in their local community with peace of mind. Specifically, the Group is reinforcing pharmaceutical management and guidance and home-based healthcare, backed by integrated and continuous monitoring of patient medication data through cooperation with local medical service providers and the use of patient medication notebooks and other means. In addition, the pandemic and other trends have led to a growing need for different ways of receiving medicines and for contactless payments. To address these needs, the Group launched an additional trial in May this year that allows patients to pick up prescription medicines from convenience store lockers and cashless payments were introduced from June.
In business development, the Group is targeting further business expansion through a strategy of actively opening large pharmacies and using M&A deals that emphasize investment returns, while also improving pharmacy operating efficiency.
For the first three months of the fiscal year, the dispensing pharmacy business reported higher sales and profits compared with the same period a year earlier, supported by an increase in the number of prescriptions at existing pharmacies and a strong performance by pharmacies opened in the previous fiscal year. Sales increased 6.3% to ¥66,828 million and segment profit rose 41.1% to ¥4,879 million.
During the period under review, the Group opened 12 new dispensing pharmacies, including those acquired through M&A deals, and closed three pharmacies, resulting in a total of 1,074.
(Cosmetic and drug store business)
The cosmetic and drug store business continued to face a challenging market environment due to a renewed increase in COVID-19 infections. The Group continued to strategically develop retail displays tailored to the characteristics of each store and worked to improve convenience and service levels for customers using the official AINZ & TULPE WEBSTORE e- commerce site launched in May 2020.
As a result, for the first three months of the fiscal year, the cosmetic and drug store business reported sales of ¥5,063 million, up 17.9% year on year and segment loss of ¥503 million compared with the loss of ¥292 million a year earlier.
During the same period, the Group opened one AINZ & TULPE store, resulting in a total of 70 cosmetic and drug stores at the end of the period.
(Other businesses)
Net sales from other businesses decreased 27.0% year on year to ¥3,143 million and segment profit was ¥13 million, compared with segment loss of ¥296 million in the same period a year earlier.
The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter. For more details, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes, (3) Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements, (Changes in accounting policies) and (Segment information, etc.).
2
AIN HOLDINGS INC. (9627) Summary of Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2022
(2) Consolidated financial position
The balance of total assets at the end of the first quarter decreased by ¥110 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥203,552 million. That mainly reflected declines for cash and deposits and accounts receivable - trade.
The balance of liabilities increased ¥1,953 million to ¥89,778 million. The main factors were increases in accounts payable
trade and deposits received, outweighing declines for accrued income taxes and outstanding borrowings. The balance of short- and long-term borrowings decreased by ¥1,105 million to ¥10,861 million.
Total net assets decreased by ¥2,063 million to ¥113,773 million and the shareholders' equity ratio decreased 0.9
percentage points to 55.9%.
(3) Forecast of consolidated financial results and other forward-looking information
There are no changes to the Group's consolidated financial forecasts for the first six months or the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022, which were released on June 4, 2021.
3
