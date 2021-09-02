Ain : Summary of Financial Statements for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending April 2022

AIN HOLDINGS INC. (9627) Summary of Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2022

1. Qualitative information on consolidated results for the period under review

(1) Consolidated operating results

During the first three months of the current fiscal year (May 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021), the Japanese economy continued to face challenging conditions due to measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic, including state of emergencies in Tokyo and other regions and quasi-emergency measures throughout Japan.

In this economic environment, the Group put priority on ensuring the safety of patients, customers and employees by taking rigorous steps to prevent infection in pharmacies and stores. The Group also made concerted efforts to ensure the continued provision of healthcare and retail services, including vaccinating employees against COVID-19 through a workplace vaccination program.

In addition, in May 2021, the Group set key performance indicators (KPIs) and fiscal 2026 targets for important issues that should be addressed by the Group, which were identified through a materiality assessment process in December 2020. Going forward, the Group will continue its efforts to realize sustainability management to support sustained growth and to create social, environmental and economic value.

In the first three months of the fiscal year, net sales increased 5.0% year on year to ¥75,011 million, operating profit increased 124.3% to ¥2,611 million, ordinary profit increased 73.1% to ¥2,864 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 54.6% to ¥1,309 million.

Financial results by business segment are as follows.

(Dispensing pharmacy business)

The Group is working to leverage the primary care capabilities of its pharmacists and dispensing pharmacies to help patients access medical services in their local community with peace of mind. Specifically, the Group is reinforcing pharmaceutical management and guidance and home-based healthcare, backed by integrated and continuous monitoring of patient medication data through cooperation with local medical service providers and the use of patient medication notebooks and other means. In addition, the pandemic and other trends have led to a growing need for different ways of receiving medicines and for contactless payments. To address these needs, the Group launched an additional trial in May this year that allows patients to pick up prescription medicines from convenience store lockers and cashless payments were introduced from June.

In business development, the Group is targeting further business expansion through a strategy of actively opening large pharmacies and using M&A deals that emphasize investment returns, while also improving pharmacy operating efficiency.

For the first three months of the fiscal year, the dispensing pharmacy business reported higher sales and profits compared with the same period a year earlier, supported by an increase in the number of prescriptions at existing pharmacies and a strong performance by pharmacies opened in the previous fiscal year. Sales increased 6.3% to ¥66,828 million and segment profit rose 41.1% to ¥4,879 million.

During the period under review, the Group opened 12 new dispensing pharmacies, including those acquired through M&A deals, and closed three pharmacies, resulting in a total of 1,074.

(Cosmetic and drug store business)

The cosmetic and drug store business continued to face a challenging market environment due to a renewed increase in COVID-19 infections. The Group continued to strategically develop retail displays tailored to the characteristics of each store and worked to improve convenience and service levels for customers using the official AINZ & TULPE WEBSTORE e- commerce site launched in May 2020.

As a result, for the first three months of the fiscal year, the cosmetic and drug store business reported sales of ¥5,063 million, up 17.9% year on year and segment loss of ¥503 million compared with the loss of ¥292 million a year earlier.

During the same period, the Group opened one AINZ & TULPE store, resulting in a total of 70 cosmetic and drug stores at the end of the period.

(Other businesses)

Net sales from other businesses decreased 27.0% year on year to ¥3,143 million and segment profit was ¥13 million, compared with segment loss of ¥296 million in the same period a year earlier.

The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter. For more details, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes, (3) Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements, (Changes in accounting policies) and (Segment information, etc.).