Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health interim report January-September 2022

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

Streamlined focus on the SaaS platform

July – September 2022

Net sales were KSEK 4 839 (5,797)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -3 127 (-4 786)

Earnings per share were SEK -0.1 (-0.2)





January – September 2022

Net sales were KSEK 15 248 (17 543)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -10 522 (-11 368)

Earnings per share were SEK -0.3 (-0.4)





We have had a third quarter that was very positive for our operations. We have signed new contracts and are seeing that more companies and large organisations are requesting our services.

With our platform in Human Capital Productivity, our clients save money while also securing productivity and well-being in their respective organisations. Aino has, during the quarter, seen a generally increased interest for the SaaS platform across the market. The Finnish market stands out in particular following implementation of the national health reform and we have during the quarter signed agreements with the City of Kuopio and the City of Kokkola.



We have, since the turn of the year, increased the number of licenses by 33 percent and the growth of licenses confirms our strategic choices during the operating year.

The increased demand means that we can intensify the work with optimising processes regarding sales and implementation. Our large growth in the number of licenses during the operative year means that the expected revenue for contracts already signed will be reported during the first two quarters of 2023.



The growing trend of reporting and auditing within Employee Sustainability means that the interest for our services has increased throughout Europe. This quarter, Aino have participated in several panels, round-table talks and lectures, where we have explained how we work with Human Capital Productivity and Employee Sustainability in large, complex organisations. Many of the largest European players are now looking for new ways of working with Employee Sustainability, to create sustainable, long-term changes that ensure productivity and well-being.

SaaS subscriptions

As of the end of September, Aino Health has 73,000 subscribers. The company has sold licenses that have not yet been implemented for a sum corresponding to approx. SEK 2.5 million in recurring annual revenue.

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on November 1, 2022.

