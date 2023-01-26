Aino Health is starting close co-operation with Visma Public

Aino Health announces that they have started close co-operation with Visma Public, one of the top payroll and HR system providers in Nordics. Payslips for 250,000 public administration employees are produced monthly with Visma Public's software.



By the partnership, Aino and Visma Public will further strengthen the customer's user experience of digital solutions for work well-being and competence management. The co-operation includes a standardized interface between Personec-F and Aino to support systematic preventive work ability and return to work. The implemented interface also complements the use of Visma Public's products Personec F OSS and eTaika.

Aino is dedicated to delivering proactive leadership that reduces sickness absence and increases productivity and engagement for both the public and private sectors in direct or collaborative efforts.

“'Through the cooperation, Visma Public's payroll and personnel administration and competence management tools work smoothly together with Aino's solution and enhance visibility into the well-being of the personnel.” says Visma Public's Business Development Director Marita Tolvanen.

"We are very happy and proud of our co-operation with Visma Public to strengthen employee sustainability within public sector," says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health.

The first welfare counties and cities in Finland are already onboarding with the new interface.





About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

About Visma Public

Visma Public is a Finnish company that offers organizations financial, payroll and personnel management software as well as expert services. Visma Public strengthens the operations of Finnish organizations by making critical HR functions more efficient with smart solutions and high-quality services. Visma software streamlines and automates administrative work, develops business and supports management with information. Visma Public employs more than 150 experts in Finland and offices are located in Helsinki, Tampere and Jyväskylä. Vims Public background is the agile Nordic software house Visma, which employs more than 1,400 experts in Finland and more than 13,000 experts worldwide.



