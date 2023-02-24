Advanced search
Aino Health : Employee Sustainability at Almedalsveckan 2023
PU
Another Finnish municipality, Lapinlahden kunta, has chosen Aino's SaaS solution.

02/24/2023 | 02:31am EST
Another Finnish municipality, Lapinlahden kunta, has chosen Aino's SaaS solution. 
The agreement covers a total of approximately 320 employees. Implementation is expected to take place at the end of the second quarter of 2023. 


"We are very happy about the great trust in Aino and look forward to creating added value and contributing to increased employee sustainability within both large and small organizations in the public sector together with our partner Järviseudun Työterveys", says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health. 

Aino’s SaaS solution supports managers with internal work ability-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytics tools to track key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to digitize preventative support processes and increase employee well-being.   


For moreinformation  

Jyrki Eklund  
CEO, Aino Health  
Phone: +358 40 042 4221  
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com    

Certifiedadviser  
Erik Penser Bank  
For more information see: https://investors.ainohealth.com/certified-adviser/  

About Aino Health (publ)  
Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions within Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health and wellness an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.  



