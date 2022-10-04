Ainos : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K

aimd_8k.htm

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 28, 2022

AINOS, INC.

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

The matters discussed under item 5.03 are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Amendment to Bylaws

This section describes the material provisions of the amendment to the Company's Bylaws but does not purport to describe all of the terms of the amendment to its Bylaws. The following summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the amended Bylaws, effective September 28, 2022 attached as Exhibit 3.2 hereto, and incorporated herein.

On September 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved an amendment to Article V, Section 1 and 2 of the Company's Bylaws which, as amended, require that: (a) the ownership interests in the Company, inclusive of its common stock and its preferred stock, shall be either uncertificated or certificated shares, and (b) any certificated shares that have been issued and are outstanding to date shall be deemed to be uncertificated shares only after the certificate is surrendered to the Company in accordance with the requirements of the Board, as may be adopted at its discretion.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

3.2 Amended and Restated Bylaws, effective September 28, 2022

