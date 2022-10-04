Advanced search
    AIMD   US00902F2048

AINOS, INC.

(AIMD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-04 pm EDT
1.780 USD   -6.81%
05:12pAinos : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05:04pAinos, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
09/30Top Midday Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ainos : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K

10/04/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
aimd_8k.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

______________________

FORM 8-K

______________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 28, 2022

______________________

AINOS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Texas

0-20791

75-1974352

(State or other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Ste. 800, San Diego, CA92108

(858) 869-2986

(Address and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)

AMARILLO BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(Former name or former address if changed since last report.)

________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

The matters discussed under item 5.03 are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Amendment to Bylaws

This section describes the material provisions of the amendment to the Company's Bylaws but does not purport to describe all of the terms of the amendment to its Bylaws. The following summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the amended Bylaws, effective September 28, 2022 attached as Exhibit 3.2 hereto, and incorporated herein.

On September 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved an amendment to Article V, Section 1 and 2 of the Company's Bylaws which, as amended, require that: (a) the ownership interests in the Company, inclusive of its common stock and its preferred stock, shall be either uncertificated or certificated shares, and (b) any certificated shares that have been issued and are outstanding to date shall be deemed to be uncertificated shares only after the certificate is surrendered to the Company in accordance with the requirements of the Board, as may be adopted at its discretion.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

3.2

Amended and Restated Bylaws, effective September 28, 2022

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Ainos, Inc.

Date: October 4, 2022

By:

/s/ Chun-Hsien Tsai

Name: Chun-Hsien Tsai

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Ainos Inc. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 21:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
