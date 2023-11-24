Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On or about November 24, 2023, Ainos, Inc., a Texas corporation (the "Company"), will issue 3,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 ("Common Stock"), as Special Stock Awards to certain officers, directors, and management of the Company as follows:

Name Number of shares Position in Company Chun-Hsien Tsai 250,000 Chairman of the Board Chun-Jung Tsai 250,000 Director Wen-Han Chang 250,000 Director, Chairperson Compensation Committee, Member Audit Committee Yao-Chung Chiang 250,000 Director, Member Audit Committee Pao-Sheng Wei 250,000 Director, Chairperson Audit Committee, Member Compensation Committee Ting-Chuan Lee 250,000 Director Chung-Yi Tsai 250,000 Director Chun-Hsien Tsai 630,000 President and CEO Chih-Heng Lu 300,000 Director of Corporate Development Lawrence K Lin 10,000 Executive Vice President of Operations Jun Lee 10,000 Chief Legal Counsel Meng Lin Sung 300,000 CFO Total 3,000,000

The shares of Common Stock described above are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder.