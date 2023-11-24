Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.
On or about November 24, 2023, Ainos, Inc., a Texas corporation (the "Company"), will issue 3,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 ("Common Stock"), as Special Stock Awards to certain officers, directors, and management of the Company as follows:
Name
Number of shares
Position in Company
Chun-Hsien Tsai
250,000
Chairman of the Board
Chun-Jung Tsai
250,000
Director
Wen-Han Chang
250,000
Director, Chairperson Compensation Committee, Member Audit Committee
Yao-Chung Chiang
250,000
Director, Member Audit Committee
Pao-Sheng Wei
250,000
Director, Chairperson Audit Committee, Member Compensation Committee
Ting-Chuan Lee
250,000
Director
Chung-Yi Tsai
250,000
Director
Chun-Hsien Tsai
630,000
President and CEO
Chih-Heng Lu
300,000
Director of Corporate Development
Lawrence K Lin
10,000
Executive Vice President of Operations
Jun Lee
10,000
Chief Legal Counsel
Meng Lin Sung
300,000
CFO
Total
3,000,000
The shares of Common Stock described above are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder.
Ainos, Inc. is engaged in developing medical technologies for point-of-care (POCT) testing and medical treatment for a range of disease indications. The Company is engaged in the research and clinical development activities for its programs, securing related intellectual property, and commercializing therapeutics using low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN). Its Medtech solutions includes COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) POCT-Ainos Flora, VOC POCT-Ainos Pen, VOC POCT-CHS430, Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha (VELDONA) and Synthetic RNA (SRNA). Its Ainos Flora device is intended to perform a non-invasive test for female vaginal health and certain common sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Ainos Pen device is a cloud-connected, multi-purpose, portable breath analyzer that is intended to monitor health conditions. The CHS430 device is intended to provide non-invasive testing for ventilator-associated pneumonia.