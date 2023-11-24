Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On or about November 24, 2023, Ainos, Inc., a Texas corporation (the "Company"), will issue 3,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 ("Common Stock"), as Special Stock Awards to certain officers, directors, and management of the Company as follows:

Name

Number of shares

Position in Company

Chun-Hsien Tsai

250,000

Chairman of the Board

Chun-Jung Tsai

250,000

Director

Wen-Han Chang

250,000

Director, Chairperson Compensation Committee, Member Audit Committee

Yao-Chung Chiang

250,000

Director, Member Audit Committee

Pao-Sheng Wei

250,000

Director, Chairperson Audit Committee, Member Compensation Committee

Ting-Chuan Lee

250,000

Director

Chung-Yi Tsai

250,000

Director

Chun-Hsien Tsai

630,000

President and CEO

Chih-Heng Lu

300,000

Director of Corporate Development

Lawrence K Lin

10,000

Executive Vice President of Operations

Jun Lee

10,000

Chief Legal Counsel

Meng Lin Sung

300,000

CFO

Total

3,000,000

The shares of Common Stock described above are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

