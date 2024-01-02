Aion Therapeutic Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended October 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.181359 million compared to CAD 0.12558 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to CAD 0.001 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to CAD 0.001 a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.509939 million compared to net income of CAD 0.167737 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.003 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.001 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.003 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.001 a year ago.