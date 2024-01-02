Aion Therapeutic Inc. is a Canada-based company, which operates within the health and wellness sector with a diverse portfolio of intellectual property. The Company, through its subsidiary, AI Pharmaceuticals Jamaica Limited, is engaged in research, development and treatment, as well as new therapeutic formulation discovery using data mining and current state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) techniques. Its research and treatment initiatives are dedicated to unlocking the healing potential of plant-based and fungal-based medicines, remedies and treatments through science and clinical support. It has developed healing chemical compounds from medical cannabis in combination with chemical compounds from psychedelic and edible mushrooms to treat conditions, such as cancer, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and others, as well as opioid and alcohol addiction.

Sector Pharmaceuticals