Aion Therapeutic Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October 31, 2023
For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.509939 million compared to net income of CAD 0.167737 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.003 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.001 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.003 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.001 a year ago.