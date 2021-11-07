Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Air Arabia PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRARABIA   AEA003001012

AIR ARABIA PJSC

(AIRARABIA)
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to three cities in India

11/07/2021
United Arab Emirates: November 1, 2021:As part of its ongoing plans to cater to travelers needs from Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital's first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to three destinations in India starting from November 3rd, 2021.

Abu Dhabi travelers will be able to fly to Cochin, Calicut and Trivandrum at competitive prices, as of the below schedule:

Schedule to Cochin,effective November 3rd, 2021 (all times local)

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

3L 126

Cochin

05:00

Abu Dhabi

07:55

Airbus A320

Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun

3L 125

Abu Dhabi

22:55

Cochin

04:15 + 1

Airbus A320

Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat

Schedule to Calicut, effective November 14th, 2021 (all times local)

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

3L 122

Calicut

05:25

Abu Dhabi

08:10

Airbus A320

Mon, Wed, Fri

3L 121

Abu Dhabi

23:30

Calicut

04:45 + 1

Airbus A320

Tue, Thu, Sun

Schedule to Trivandrum, effective November 16th, 2021 (all times local)

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

3L 134

Trivandrum

19:30

Abu Dhabi

22:30

Airbus A320

Tue, Fri, Sun

3L 133

Abu Dhabi

13:30

Trivandrum

18:50

Airbus A320

Tue, Fri, Sun

The new service represents the 15th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier's service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Cochin, Calicut or Trivandrum by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free COVID-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

Air Arabia PJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 09:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
