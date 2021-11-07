Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to three cities in India

United Arab Emirates: November 1, 2021:As part of its ongoing plans to cater to travelers needs from Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital's first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to three destinations in India starting from November 3rd, 2021.
Abu Dhabi travelers will be able to fly to Cochin, Calicut and Trivandrum at competitive prices, as of the below schedule:
Schedule to Cochin,effective November 3rd, 2021 (all times local)
Schedule to Calicut, effective November 14th, 2021 (all times local)
|
Flight
|
Departure
|
Time
|
Arrival
|
Time
|
Aircraft
|
Frequency
|
3L 126
|
Cochin
|
05:00
|
Abu Dhabi
|
07:55
|
Airbus A320
|
Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun
|
3L 125
|
Abu Dhabi
|
22:55
|
Cochin
|
04:15 + 1
|
Airbus A320
|
Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat
Schedule to Trivandrum, effective November 16th, 2021 (all times local)
|
Flight
|
Departure
|
Time
|
Arrival
|
Time
|
Aircraft
|
Frequency
|
3L 122
|
Calicut
|
05:25
|
Abu Dhabi
|
08:10
|
Airbus A320
|
Mon, Wed, Fri
|
3L 121
|
Abu Dhabi
|
23:30
|
Calicut
|
04:45 + 1
|
Airbus A320
|
Tue, Thu, Sun
|
Flight
|
Departure
|
Time
|
Arrival
|
Time
|
Aircraft
|
Frequency
|
3L 134
|
Trivandrum
|
19:30
|
Abu Dhabi
|
22:30
|
Airbus A320
|
Tue, Fri, Sun
|
3L 133
|
Abu Dhabi
|
13:30
|
Trivandrum
|
18:50
|
Airbus A320
|
Tue, Fri, Sun
The new service represents the 15th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier's service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Cochin, Calicut or Trivandrum by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free COVID-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.
Disclaimer
Air Arabia PJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 09:07:02 UTC.