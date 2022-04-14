Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Air Arabia PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRARABIA   AEA003001012

AIR ARABIA PJSC

(AIRARABIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  04-12
1.970 AED   +2.07%
02:35aAIR ARABIA : Abu Dhabi starts new route to Manama
PU
04/11AIR ARABIA : Abu Dhabi starts new route to Chennai
PU
04/07AIR ARABIA : Egypt launches new service between Cairo and Dammam
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Arabia : Abu Dhabi starts new route to Manama

04/14/2022 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United Arab Emirates: April 14, 2022: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital's first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Manama capital of Bahrain, starting from April 27, 2022.

Abu Dhabi travelers will now be able to fly direct to Bahrain International Airport with competitive prices and a frequency of three weekly flights initially increased to daily starting July.

Schedule to Manama, effective 27th April 2022 (all times local)

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

3L 010

Abu Dhabi

09:05

Bahrain

09:15

Airbus A320

Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday

3L 011

Bahrain

09:55

Abu Dhabi

12:10

Airbus A320

Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday

Flight Schedule, effective 15th June (all times local)

3L 010

Abu Dhabi

09:05

Bahrain

09:15

Airbus A320

Daily

3L 011

Bahrain

09:55

Abu Dhabi

12:10

Airbus A320

Daily

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "Offering our customers affordable and value driven air travel from Abu Dhabi remains our main priority. The new service to Manama, Bahrain is a testament to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's commitment to its customers and the industry."

Bahrain's strategic position has made it one of the region's most significant commercial hub. The Kingdom of Bahrain also features multiple tourists' attractions, where Manama, the capital city comes at the top of the list for its wonderful charm, colorful markets, culture, and history.

The new service represents the 20th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier's service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Manama by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call center or through travel agencies.

Disclaimer

Air Arabia PJSC published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIR ARABIA PJSC
02:35aAIR ARABIA : Abu Dhabi starts new route to Manama
PU
04/11AIR ARABIA : Abu Dhabi starts new route to Chennai
PU
04/07AIR ARABIA : Egypt launches new service between Cairo and Dammam
PU
04/06AIR ARABIA : Abu Dhabi launches new route to Jaipur
PU
04/01AIR ARABIA : resumes direct flights to Bodrum and Antalya from Sharjah
PU
03/28AIR ARABIA : wins ‘Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier 2022' rating by APEX
PU
03/25AIR ARABIA : Abu Dhabi starts new route to Istanbul
PU
03/18AIR ARABIA PJSC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/11AIR ARABIA : shareholders approve dividend distribution at Annual General Meeting
PU
02/22AIR ARABIA : named ‘Airline of the Year' at Air Transport Awards 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 564 M 1 243 M 1 243 M
Net income 2022 982 M 267 M 267 M
Net cash 2022 536 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,43x
Yield 2022 5,89%
Capitalization 9 193 M 2 503 M 2 503 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart AIR ARABIA PJSC
Duration : Period :
Air Arabia PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR ARABIA PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,97 AED
Average target price 2,02 AED
Spread / Average Target 2,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adel Abdullah Al-Ali Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vijay Raghavan Finance Director
Abdullah Mohammed Ali Al-Thani Chairman
Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Thani Independent Director
Khalid bin Issam Al-Qassimi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR ARABIA PJSC35.86%2 503
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.4.96%24 601
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.23%19 345
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.52%17 947
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.28%16 723
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.3.11%13 871