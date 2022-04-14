Air Arabia : Abu Dhabi starts new route to Manama

United Arab Emirates: April 14, 2022: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital's first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Manama capital of Bahrain, starting from April 27, 2022.

Abu Dhabi travelers will now be able to fly direct to Bahrain International Airport with competitive prices and a frequency of three weekly flights initially increased to daily starting July.

Schedule to Manama, effective 27th April 2022 (all times local)

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 010 Abu Dhabi 09:05 Bahrain 09:15 Airbus A320 Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday 3L 011 Bahrain 09:55 Abu Dhabi 12:10 Airbus A320 Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday

Flight Schedule, effective 15th June (all times local)

3L 010 Abu Dhabi 09:05 Bahrain 09:15 Airbus A320 Daily 3L 011 Bahrain 09:55 Abu Dhabi 12:10 Airbus A320 Daily

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "Offering our customers affordable and value driven air travel from Abu Dhabi remains our main priority. The new service to Manama, Bahrain is a testament to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's commitment to its customers and the industry."

Bahrain's strategic position has made it one of the region's most significant commercial hub. The Kingdom of Bahrain also features multiple tourists' attractions, where Manama, the capital city comes at the top of the list for its wonderful charm, colorful markets, culture, and history.

The new service represents the 20th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier's service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Manama by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call center or through travel agencies.