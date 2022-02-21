Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Arab Emirates
  Dubai Financial Market
  Air Arabia PJSC
  News
  Summary
    AIRARABIA   AEA003001012

AIR ARABIA PJSC

(AIRARABIA)
Air Arabia : Invitation of General Assembly

02/21/2022 | 06:21am EST
Invitation to attend the Annual General Assembly Meeting (the "AGM") of Air Arabia Company (Public Joint-Stock Company) (the "Company")

The Board of Directors of Air Arabia Company (PJSC) is pleased to invite the respected shareholders to attend the AGM that will be held virtually at 10:00am, on Friday 11/3/2022, to discuss the following agenda:

  1. Hear and approve the Board of Directors' Report on the Company's activity and its ﬁnancial position for the ﬁscal year ended on 31/12/2021.
  2. Hear and approve the Auditor's Report for the ﬁscal year ended on
    31/12/2021.
  3. Discuss and approve the Company's Balance Sheet and Proﬁt & Loss
    Account for the ﬁscal year ended on 31/12/2021.
  4. Consider the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute 8.5% cash dividends (8.5 fils per share) for the ﬁscal year ended on 31/12/2021.
  5. Approve the Board of Directors' proposed remuneration for the ﬁscal year ended on 31/12/2021.
  6. Discharge the Board of Directors from liabilities for the ﬁscal year ended on 31/12/2021.
  7. Discharge the Auditors from liabilities for the ﬁscal year ended on
    31/12/2021.
  8. Appoint external Auditors for the ﬁscal year 2022 and determine their professional fees.

Notes:

1. Electronic Registration, Attendance and eVoting:

  • SMS containing link of the Registration, Attendance, eVoting and access code will be sent to shareholders one day prior to the AGM.
  • Shareholder is able to register (registration for attendance) and vote upon receiving the link and until the commencement of the AGM at 10:00am on Friday 11/03/2022 and the vote will be continuing until end of the AGM.

("ﺔﯾﻣوﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا") ﺔﯾوﻧﺳﻟا ﺔﯾﻣوﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟا روﺿﺣﻟ ةوــــــﻋد

("ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا") (ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﻣھﺎﺳﻣ ﺔـــﻛرﺷ) نارﯾطﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﺑرﻌﻟا ﺔـــــﻛرـــﺷﻟ

روﺿﺣﻟ مارﻛﻟا نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةوﻋدﺑ (ع.م.ش) نارﯾطﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﺑرﻌﻟا ﺔﻛرﺷ ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ فرﺷﺗﯾ

موﯾ ﺎﺣﺎﺑص 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺳﻟا مﺎﻣﺗ ﻲﻓ كﻟذو ،ﺎﯾﻧورﺗﻛﻟإ ﺔﯾﻣوﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟا :ﻲﻟﺎﺗﻟا لﺎﻣﻋﻷا لودﺟ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣﻟ ،11/03/2022 قﻓاوﻣﻟا ﺔﻌﻣﺟﻟا

ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺎھزﻛرﻣ نﻋو ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا طﺎﺷﻧ نﻋ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ رﯾرﻘﺗ عﺎﻣﺳ .1

.ﮫﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎصﻣﻟاو 31/12/2021 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا

31/12/2021 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ تﺎﺑﺎﺳﺣﻟا قﻗدﻣ رﯾرﻘﺗ عﺎﻣﺳ .2

.ﮫﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎصﻣﻟاو

ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا

ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ رﺋﺎﺳﺧﻟاو حﺎﺑرﻷا بﺎﺳﺣو ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا ﺔﯾﻧازﯾﻣ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ

.3

.ﺎﮭﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎصﻣﻟاو 31/12/2021

نﻋ )مﮭﺳ ﻠﻟ سﻠﻓ 8 . 5

ع ﻗاوﺑ( %8.5 عﯾزوﺗﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ حرﺗﻘﻣ ﻲﻓ رظﻧﻟا

.4

.31.12.2021 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا

ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا

ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ءﺎﺿﻋأ تﺂﻓﺎﻛﻣ حرﺗﻘﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا

.5

.31/12/2021

31/12/2021 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ ﺔﯾﻟوؤﺳﻣﻟا نﻣ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ﺔﻣذ ءارﺑإ

. 6

ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا

ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا

ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ ﺔﯾﻟوؤﺳﻣﻟا نﻣ تﺎﺑﺎﺳﺣﻟا ﻲﻘﻗدﻣ ﺔﻣذ ءارﺑإ

.7

.31/12/2021

.مﮭﺑﺎﻌﺗأ دﯾدﺣﺗو 2022 مﺎﻌﻠﻟ تﺎﺑﺎﺳﺣﻟا ﻲﻘﻗدﻣ نﯾﯾﻌﺗ

.8

:تﺎظﺣﻼﻣ

:ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا تﯾوصﺗﻟاو روﺿﺣﻟاو لﯾﺟﺳﺗﻟا .1

روﺿﺣﻟاو لﯾﺟﺳﺗﻟا طﺑار ﻰﻠﻋ يوﺗﺣﺗ ،نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻠﻟ ةرﯾصﻗ ﺔﯾصﻧ ﺔﻟﺎﺳر لﺎﺳرإ مﺗﯾﺳ •

.ﺔﯾﻣوﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻻ قﺑﺎﺳﻟا موﯾﻟا ﻲﻓ لوﺧدﻟا زﻣرو ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا تﯾوصﺗﻟاو

ﻰﺗﺣو طﺑارﻟا مﻼﺗﺳا تﻗو نﻣ تﯾوصﺗﻟاو (روﺿﺣﻟا لﯾﺟﺳﺗ) لﯾﺟﺳﺗﻟا مھﺎﺳﻣﻠﻟ نﻛﻣﯾ • قﻓاوﻣﻟا ﺔﻌﻣﺟﻟا موﯾ ﺎﺣﺎﺑص 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺳﻟا ﺔﯾﻣوﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا لﺎﻣﻋأ ءدﺑ

.ﺔﺳﻠﺟﻟا ﺔﯾﺎﮭﻧ ﻰﺗﺣ تﯾوصﺗﻟا رﻣﺗﺳﯾو 11/03/2022

    • eVoting will only be extended for shareholders registered before the AGM commencement until the end of the AGM.
    • Shareholders can attend online live streaming of the AGM through the link sent.
    • For any queries related to Electronic Registration, Attendance and eVoting, please contact Dubai Financial Market, CustomerServices on +971 4 305 5555 or company on 065088977 or investorrelations@airarabia.com.
  2. The AGM will be held on date, time in presence of the Board of Directors, the Auditor, Registrar, Company's Secretary and votes counter. Shareholders can attend electronically pursuant to note (1) above.
  3. Pursuant to paragraph (1) and (2) of article (40) of the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority No. 3 R.M of 2020; shareholders who have the right to attend the AGM may appoint any person, other than the Board of Directors, employees of the Company, any securities broker or its employees to attend the AGM on their behalf, upon special written proxy stating expressly that the attorney has the right to attend the AGM and vote on resolutions. In such capacity, no attorney may represent more than 5% of the Compny's shares capital. Shareholders who are minors or legally incapacitated shall be represented through their authorized representtives.
  4. Signature of the shareholder indicated in the proxy mentioned in the previous note must be approved by the Notary Public, a chamber of commerce, an economic department in the United Arab Emirates, a company licensed in the United Arab Emirates to perform attestation works or a bank that the attorney have an account with.
  5. A corporate person may delegate one of its representatives or those in charge of its management accordant to a decision of its Board of Directors or its authorized deputy, to represent such corporate person in the AGM of the Company. The delegated person shall have the powers as determined under the delegation decision.
  6. The shareowner, who is registered at the 'Shareholders Register' on
    Thursday 10/03/2022, shall have the right to vote at the AGM

7. The owner of the shares registered on Monday 21 March 2022 shall be the holder of the right to dividends in case of the first meeting or Monday 28 March 2022 in case of the second meeting.

  1. The AGM shall not be considered valid unless attended by shareholers holding or representing by proxy at least ﬁfty percent (50%) of the
    Company's share capital.
  2. In case the AGM quorum is not met in the ﬁrst meeting, a second AGM shall be convened on Friday, 18/03/2022 at the same time and virtual mechanism. The postponed AGM shall be deemed valid irrespective of the number of shareholders present.
  3. Shareholders can access and review the ﬁnancial statements and
    Annual Report on the Company's website at www.dfm.ae
  4. Shareholders are requested to update their contact details and dividend payment method at the Dubai Financial Market to ensure seamless delivery of dividends.
  5. Shareholders can view the Investors' Rights Guide by visiting the website of Securities and Commodities Authority at: https://www.sca.gov.ae/English/Pages/Home.aspx

عﺎﻣﺗﺟا ءدﺑ نﻣ كﻟذو نﯾﻠﺟﺳﻣﻟا نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻠﻟ طﻘﻓ دﺗﻣﻣ ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا تﯾوصﺗﻟا

.عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻻا ﺔﯾﺎﮭﻧ ﻰﺗﺣو ﺔﯾﻣوﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا

لﻼﺧ نﻣ ﺔﯾﻣوﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻠﻟ رﺷﺎﺑﻣﻟا ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا ثﺑﻟا ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺗﻣ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻠﻟ نﻛﻣﯾ

.لﺳرﻣﻟا طﺑارﻟا

ﻰﺟرﯾ ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا تﯾوصﺗﻟاو روﺿﺣﻟاو لﯾﺟﺳﺗﻟﺎﺑ قﻠﻌﺗﻣ رﺎﺳﻔﺗﺳا يﻷ

وأ 04 305 5555 ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﻲﺑد قوﺳ ىدﻟ ءﻼﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﻣدﺧ عﻣ لصاوﺗﻟا

investorrelations@airarabia.com وأ 065088977 ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا

ررﻘﻣو لﺟﺳﻣﻟاو تﺎﺑﺎﺳﺣﻟا قﻗدﻣو ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ روﺿﺣﺑ ﺔﯾﻣوﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا دﻘﻌﺗ .2

ﺢﺿوﻣ وھ ﺎﻣﻛ ﺎﯾﻧورﺗﻛﻟإ روﺿﺣﻟا نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻠﻟ نﻛﻣﯾو ،تاوصﻷا عﻣﺎﺟو عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻻا

.تﺎظﺣﻼﻣﻟا نﻣ (1) مﻗر دﻧﺑﻟا ﻲﻓ

ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا قاروﻷا ﺔﺋﯾھ ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ رارﻗ نﻣ (40) ةدﺎﻣﻟا نﻣ (2) ،(1) ةرﻘﻔﻠﻟ ﺎﻘﻓو .3 بﯾﻧﯾ نأ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا نﻣ ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا روﺿﺣ قﺣ ﮫﻟ نﻣﻟ زوﺟﯾ ؛2020 م.ر/3 مﻗر عﻠﺳﻟاو ﺔﻛرﺷ وأ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟﺎﺑ نﯾﻠﻣﺎﻌﻟا وأ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ءﺎﺿﻋأ رﯾﻏ نﻣ هرﺎﺗﺧﯾ نﻣ ﮫﻧﻋ ،ﺔﺑﺎﺗﻛﻟﺎﺑ تﺑﺎﺛ صﺎﺧ لﯾﻛوﺗ ﻰﺿﺗﻘﻣﺑ ،ﺎﮭﺑ نﯾﻠﻣﺎﻌﻟا وأ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا قاروﻷا ﻲﻓ ﺔطﺎﺳو تﯾوصﺗﻟاو ﺔﯾﻣوﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا تﺎﻋﺎﻣﺗﺟا روﺿﺣ ﻲﻓ لﯾﻛوﻟا قﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺣارص صﻧﯾ

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻔصﻟا هذﮭﺑ ازﺋﺎﺣ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا نﻣ ددﻌﻟ لﯾﻛوﻟا نوﻛﯾ ﻻأ بﺟﯾو ،ﺎﮭﺗارارﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﯾﻠھﻷا ﻲصﻗﺎﻧ لﺛﻣﯾو ،ردصﻣﻟا ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا لﺎﻣﺳأر نﻣ ﺔﺋﻣﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﺳﻣﺧ (%5) نﻣ رﺛﻛأ

.ﺎﻧوﻧﺎﻗ مﮭﻧﻋ نوﺑﺋﺎﻧﻟا ﺎﮭﯾدﻗﺎﻓو

وھ ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺳﻟا ﺔظﺣﻼﻣﻟﺎﺑ ﺎﮭﯾﻟإ رﺎﺷﻣﻟا ﺔﻟﺎﻛوﻟا ﻲﻓ دراوﻟا مھﺎﺳﻣﻟا عﯾﻗوﺗ نوﻛﯾ نأ نﯾﻌﺗﯾ

.4

وأ ﺔﻟودﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﯾدﺎصﺗﻗا ةرﺋاد وأ ةرﺎﺟﺗ ﺔﻓرﻏ ،لدﻌﻟا بﺗﺎﻛﻟا ىدﻟ/نﻣ دﻣﺗﻌﻣﻟا عﯾﻗوﺗﻟا

لﻛوﻣﻠﻟ نوﻛﯾ نأ ﺔطﯾرﺷ كﻧﺑ وأ قﯾﺛوﺗﻟا لﺎﻣﻋﺄﺑ مﺎﯾﻘﻟا ﺔﻟودﻟﺎﺑ ﺔصﺧرﻣ ﺔﻛرﺷ

.ﮫﯾدﻟ بﺎﺳﺣ

نﻣ رارﻗ بﺟوﻣﺑ ﮫﺗرادإ ﻰﻠﻋ نﯾﻣﺋﺎﻘﻟا وأ ﮫﯾﻠﺛﻣﻣ دﺣأ ضوﻔﯾ نأ يرﺎﺑﺗﻋﻻا صﺧﺷﻠﻟ .5

نوﻛﯾو ،ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻣوﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا ﻲﻓ ﮫﻠﺛﻣﯾﻟ ،ﮫﻣﺎﻘﻣ موﻘﯾ نﻣ وأ ﮫﺗرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ

.ضﯾوﻔﺗﻟا رارﻗ بﺟوﻣﺑ ةررﻘﻣﻟا تﺎﯾﺣﻼصﻟا ضوﻔﻣﻟا صﺧﺷﻠﻟ

قﺣﻟا بﺣﺎص وھ 10/03/2022 قﻓاوﻣﻟا سﯾﻣﺧﻟا موﯾ ﻲﻓ لﺟﺳﻣﻟا مﮭﺳﻟا كﻟﺎﻣ نوﻛﯾ

.6

.ﺔﯾﻣوﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا ﻲﻓ تﯾوصﺗﻟا ﻲﻓ

21 قﻓاوﻣﻟا نﯾﻧﺛﻹا موﯾ لﺟﺳﻣﻟا مﮭﺳﻟا كﻟﺎﻣ وھ حﺎﺑرﻷا ﻲﻓ قﺣﻟا بﺣﺎص نوﻛﯾ

.7

م2022 سرﺎﻣ 28 قﻓاوﻣﻟا نﯾﻧﺛﻹا موﯾ ﻲﻓ وأ لوﻻا عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻻا دﺎﻘﻌﻧا ﺔﻟﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ م2022 سرﺎﻣ

.ﻲﻧﺎﺛﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻻا دﺎﻘﻌﻧا ﺔﻟﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ

نوﻠﺛﻣﯾ وأ نوﻛﻠﻣﯾ نوﻣھﺎﺳﻣ هرﺿﺣ اذإ ﻻإ ﺎﺣﯾﺣص ﺔﯾﻣوﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا دﺎﻘﻌﻧا نوﻛﯾ ﻻ 8.

.ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا لﺎﻣﺳأر نﻣ (50%) نﻋ لﻘﯾ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻛوﻟﺎﺑ

مﺗﯾﺳ ،لوﻷا عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻻا ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﻣوﻣﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا دﺎﻘﻌﻧﻻ بﺎصﻧﻟا لﺎﻣﺗﻛا مدﻋ لﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ 9. ﺔﯾﻟﻷاو نﺎﻣزﻟا سﻔﻧ ﻲﻓ 18/03/2022 قﻓاوﻣﻟا ﺔﻌﻣﺟﻟا موﯾ ﻲﻧﺎﺛﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻻا دﻘﻋ

.نﯾرﺿﺎﺣﻟا ددﻋ نﺎﻛ ﺎﯾأ ﺎﺣﯾﺣص لﺟؤﻣﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻻا رﺑﺗﻌﯾو .ﺔﯾﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا

لﻼﺧ نﻣ يوﻧﺳﻟا رﯾرﻘﺗﻟاو ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯾﺑﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ عﻼطﻻا نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻠﻟ نﻛﻣﯾ 10. www.dfm.ae :ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﻲﺑد قوﺳﻟ ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻻا عﻗوﻣﻟا

مﻼﺗﺳا ﺔﻠﯾﺳو رﺎﯾﺗﺧاو مﮭﺑ ﺔصﺎﺧﻟا لﺎصﺗﻻا تﺎﻧﺎﯾﺑ ثﯾدﺣﺗ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا نﻣ ﻰﺟرﯾ 11.

.ﺔﺳﻼﺳﺑ حﺎﺑرﻷا مﻼﺗﺳا نﻣ دﻛﺄﺗﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﻲﺑد قوﺳ ىدﻟ حﺎﺑرﻷا

عﻗوﻣﻟا ةرﺎﯾز لﻼﺧ نﻣ نﯾرﻣﺛﺗﺳﻣﻟا قوﻘﺣ لﯾﻟد ﻰﻠﻋ عﻼطﻻا نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻠﻟ نﻛﻣﯾ 12 :عﻠﺳﻟاو ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا قاروﻷا ﺔﺋﯾﮭﻟ ﻲﻣﺳرﻟا ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا

www.sca.ae/arabic/Pages/Home.aspx

Disclaimer

Air Arabia PJSC published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
