Air Arabia : Invitation of General Assembly

eVoting will only be extended for shareholders registered before the AGM commencement until the end of the AGM.

Shareholders can attend online live streaming of the AGM through the link sent.

For any queries related to Electronic Registration, Attendance and eVoting, please contact Dubai Financial Market, CustomerServices on +971 4 305 5555 or company on 065088977 or investorrelations@airarabia.com.

The AGM will be held on date, time in presence of the Board of Directors, the Auditor, Registrar, Company's Secretary and votes counter. Shareholders can attend electronically pursuant to note (1) above.

Pursuant to paragraph (1) and (2) of article (40) of the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority No. 3 R.M of 2020; shareholders who have the right to attend the AGM may appoint any person, other than the Board of Directors, employees of the Company, any securities broker or its employees to attend the AGM on their behalf, upon special written proxy stating expressly that the attorney has the right to attend the AGM and vote on resolutions. In such capacity, no attorney may represent more than 5% of the Compny's shares capital. Shareholders who are minors or legally incapacitated shall be represented through their authorized representtives.

Signature of the shareholder indicated in the proxy mentioned in the previous note must be approved by the Notary Public, a chamber of commerce, an economic department in the United Arab Emirates, a company licensed in the United Arab Emirates to perform attestation works or a bank that the attorney have an account with.

A corporate person may delegate one of its representatives or those in charge of its management accordant to a decision of its Board of Directors or its authorized deputy, to represent such corporate person in the AGM of the Company. The delegated person shall have the powers as determined under the delegation decision.