Air Arabia celebrates 18th anniversary with the launch of new uniform!

10/30/2021 | 06:27am EDT
Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, is celebrating 18 years of successful operations that transformed the air travel industry in the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. To mark the milestone, Air Arabia has unveiled a new uniform, which reflects the carrier's modernity and youthfulness. The new design will be worn by Air Arabia's staff across its network and all operating hubs, including pilots, cabin crew, engineering and maintenance, as well as members of airport, ground operations and sales shops.

A special roll out video has been launched to mark the occasion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhOQG3WbZBc

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, commented saying: "As we celebrate 18 years since the first Air Arabia flight marked the beginning of low-cost air travel in the MENA region, we remain proud and humbled of the achievements that the team Air Arabia has accomplished so far. The aviation industry went through its toughest challenge during the pandemic and as we prepare for recovery, we continue our commitment to providing our customers with unforgettable memories at true value".

He added: "We are marking our 18 years of success with the launch of a new and dynamic uniform that reflects our forward looking and international approach while maintaining the core values of innovation and practicality that are at the heart of Air Arabia's brand identity."

A bold cherry red as the hero color for women's wear while the new cuts and detail adds a touch of modernity. The male color scheme encompasses silver, grey and dark charcoal representing professionalism and approachability. Function is critical; therefore, practicality and effectiveness were fused with form to imagine a uniform that combines refined silhouettes with a wearer experience that is effortless and efficient.

In line with its commitment to environmental and sustainable practices, Air Arabia has partnered with the ISO certified YFC, a leading platform that supports people and organisations to become global sustainability champions, to help recycle the old uniform in the best environmental and socially responsible way.

Air Arabia has reported strong and sustained growth since the launch of its first flight when the carrier introduced a new way of taking flight across the Arab world. From the earliest days of serving just five routes with two aircraft, the airline has grown to serving over 170 routes from multiple hubs spread across the UAE, Morocco and Egypt, served by an aircraft fleet of new Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, with plans for further expansion in 2022. Air Arabia Group has evolved to become a leading publicly listed company constantly creating value for its customers and all stakeholders.

Disclaimer

Air Arabia PJSC published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 10:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
