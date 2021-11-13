Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Air Arabia PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRARABIA   AEA003001012

AIR ARABIA PJSC

(AIRARABIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Arabia nears decision on major jet engine order -CEO

11/13/2021 | 06:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Middle East low-cost carrier Air Arabia is in talks with engine makers Pratt & Whitney and its current supplier CFM International for a major jet engine order, with a decision to be made by early 2022, its chief executive said.

General Electric and Safran joint-venture CFM is competing against Raytheon-owned Pratt & Whitney to sell around 240-250 engines for 120 Airbus A320neo jets that the airline ordered at the Dubai Airshow two years ago.

Speaking on the eve of this year's event, Air Arabia Chief Executive Adel Ali told Reuters a decision would probably be made within three to four months, although he hoped an engine type could be selected before the end of the year.

"The discussions have been going on for about six months."

CFM is the current engine supplier to the United Arab Emirates-headquartered airline, which operates a fully-owned carrier from UAE's Sharjah and a joint venture from Abu Dhabi.

Air Arabia is due to meet the engine makers at this week's Dubai Airshow, Ali said, although discussions are expected to continue after the five-day aerospace industry event.

The 2019 order for 120 mostly A320neo aircraft but also A321neo and A321XLR variants is more than double its current fleet of about 60 aircraft, with deliveries starting in 2024.

Air Arabia also has joint ventures operating in Egypt and Morocco, and Ali said its recently joint ventures in Pakistan and Armenia would likely start operating the second quarter. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Editing by Tim Hepher and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR ARABIA PJSC 4.79% 1.53 End-of-day quote.19.53%
AIRBUS SE -2.23% 112.14 Real-time Quote.24.91%
SAFRAN -0.38% 121.12 Real-time Quote.4.46%
All news about AIR ARABIA PJSC
06:15aAir Arabia nears decision on major jet engine order -CEO
RE
11/12Air Arabia to showcase latest A321neo-LR at the Dubai Airshow 2021
PU
11/11Press release regarding financial results for the 3rd QTR of 2021
PU
11/11Air Arabia PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
11/10Air Arabia posts solid third quarter net profit of AED 209 million
PU
11/09Airbus presence at Dubai Airshow 2021; 14-18 November 2021 #DubaiAirshow #DAS21; Pionee..
AQ
11/07Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to three cities in India
PU
10/30Air Arabia celebrates 18th anniversary with the launch of new uniform!
PU
09/13AIR ARABIA : launches new flights to Entebbe in Uganda
PU
09/12AIR ARABIA : resumes flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 555 M 696 M 696 M
Net income 2021 286 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
Net Debt 2021 873 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 7 140 M 1 944 M 1 944 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart AIR ARABIA PJSC
Duration : Period :
Air Arabia PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR ARABIA PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,53 AED
Average target price 1,55 AED
Spread / Average Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adel Abdullah Al-Ali Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vijay Raghavan Finance Director
Abdullah Mohammed Ali Al-Thani Chairman
Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Thani Independent Director
Khalid bin Issam Al-Qassimi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR ARABIA PJSC19.53%1 944
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.5.00%26 928
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.86%21 839
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.74%17 594
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.41%16 595
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.15.21%16 135