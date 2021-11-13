Air Arabia nears decision on major jet engine order -CEO

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Middle East low-cost carrier Air
Arabia is in talks with engine makers Pratt & Whitney
and its current supplier CFM International for a major jet
engine order, with a decision to be made by early 2022, its
chief executive said.
General Electric and Safran joint-venture
CFM is competing against Raytheon-owned Pratt & Whitney to sell
around 240-250 engines for 120 Airbus A320neo jets that the
airline ordered at the Dubai Airshow two years ago.
Speaking on the eve of this year's event, Air Arabia Chief
Executive Adel Ali told Reuters a decision would probably be
made within three to four months, although he hoped an engine
type could be selected before the end of the year.
"The discussions have been going on for about six months."
CFM is the current engine supplier to the United Arab
Emirates-headquartered airline, which operates a fully-owned
carrier from UAE's Sharjah and a joint venture from Abu Dhabi.
Air Arabia is due to meet the engine makers at this week's
Dubai Airshow, Ali said, although discussions are expected to
continue after the five-day aerospace industry event.
The 2019 order for 120 mostly A320neo aircraft but also
A321neo and A321XLR variants is more than double its current
fleet of about 60 aircraft, with deliveries starting in 2024.
Air Arabia also has joint ventures operating in Egypt and
Morocco, and Ali said its recently joint ventures in Pakistan
and Armenia would likely start operating the second quarter.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Editing by Tim Hepher and
Alexander Smith)