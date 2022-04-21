Air Arabia : resumes flights to four cities in Saudi Arabia

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: April 20, 2022: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the resumption of its direct flights between Sharjah and four cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Taif, Al Jouf, Gassim, and Hail, starting April 28, 2022.
Passengers will enjoy flying directly from Sharjah International Airport to these cities, where frequencies will increase during summer.
Schedule to Taif, effective April 28, 2022 (all times local):
|
Flight
|
Departure
|
Time
|
Arrival
|
Time
|
Aircraft
|
Frequency
|
G9 1187
|
Sharjah
|
12:30
|
Taif
|
14:10
|
Airbus A320
|
Mon/Thu
|
G9 1188
|
Taif
|
15:10
|
Sharjah
|
18:50
|
Airbus A320
|
Mon/Thu
Schedule to Al Jouf, effective April 28, 2022 (all times local):
|
Flight
|
Departure
|
Time
|
Arrival
|
Time
|
Aircraft
|
Frequency
|
G9 1221
|
Sharjah
|
14:25
|
Al Jouf
|
16:00
|
Airbus A320
|
Mon/Thu
|
G9 1222
|
Al Jouf
|
17:00
|
Sharjah
|
20:30
|
Airbus A320
|
Mon/Thu
Schedule to Gassim, effective April 28, 2022 (all times local):
|
Flight
|
Departure
|
Time
|
Arrival
|
Time
|
Aircraft
|
Frequency
|
G9 1181
|
Sharjah
|
15:30
|
Gassim
|
16:30
|
Airbus A320
|
Mon/Tue/Thu
/Fri/Sun
|
G9 1182
|
Gassim
|
17:30
|
Sharjah
|
20:20
|
Airbus A320
|
Mon/Tue/Thu
/Fri/Sun
Schedule to Hail, effective April 28, 2022 (all times local):
|
Flight
|
Departure
|
Time
|
Arrival
|
Time
|
Aircraft
|
Frequency
|
G9 1197
|
Sharjah
|
11:15
|
Hail
|
12:30
|
Airbus A320
|
Thursday
|
G9 1198
|
Hail
|
13:30
|
Sharjah
|
16:40
|
Airbus A320
|
Thursday
Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to the four cities in Saudi Arabia by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
