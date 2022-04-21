Log in
    AIRARABIA   AEA003001012

AIR ARABIA PJSC

(AIRARABIA)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  04-19
2.050 AED   +2.50%
04/14AIR ARABIA : Abu Dhabi starts new route to Manama
PU
04/11AIR ARABIA : Abu Dhabi starts new route to Chennai
PU
04/07AIR ARABIA : Egypt launches new service between Cairo and Dammam
PU
Air Arabia : resumes flights to four cities in Saudi Arabia

04/21/2022 | 02:05am EDT
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: April 20, 2022: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the resumption of its direct flights between Sharjah and four cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Taif, Al Jouf, Gassim, and Hail, starting April 28, 2022.

Passengers will enjoy flying directly from Sharjah International Airport to these cities, where frequencies will increase during summer.

Schedule to Taif, effective April 28, 2022 (all times local):

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

G9 1187

Sharjah

12:30

Taif

14:10

Airbus A320

Mon/Thu

G9 1188

Taif

15:10

Sharjah

18:50

Airbus A320

Mon/Thu

Schedule to Al Jouf, effective April 28, 2022 (all times local):

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

G9 1221

Sharjah

14:25

Al Jouf

16:00

Airbus A320

Mon/Thu

G9 1222

Al Jouf

17:00

Sharjah

20:30

Airbus A320

Mon/Thu

Schedule to Gassim, effective April 28, 2022 (all times local):

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

G9 1181

Sharjah

15:30

Gassim

16:30

Airbus A320

Mon/Tue/Thu

/Fri/Sun

G9 1182

Gassim

17:30

Sharjah

20:20

Airbus A320

Mon/Tue/Thu

/Fri/Sun

Schedule to Hail, effective April 28, 2022 (all times local):

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

G9 1197

Sharjah

11:15

Hail

12:30

Airbus A320

Thursday

G9 1198

Hail

13:30

Sharjah

16:40

Airbus A320

Thursday

Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to the four cities in Saudi Arabia by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Disclaimer

Air Arabia PJSC published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
