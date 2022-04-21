Air Arabia : resumes flights to four cities in Saudi Arabia

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: April 20, 2022: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the resumption of its direct flights between Sharjah and four cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Taif, Al Jouf, Gassim, and Hail, starting April 28, 2022.

Passengers will enjoy flying directly from Sharjah International Airport to these cities, where frequencies will increase during summer.

Schedule to Taif, effective April 28, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 1187 Sharjah 12:30 Taif 14:10 Airbus A320 Mon/Thu G9 1188 Taif 15:10 Sharjah 18:50 Airbus A320 Mon/Thu

Schedule to Al Jouf, effective April 28, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 1221 Sharjah 14:25 Al Jouf 16:00 Airbus A320 Mon/Thu G9 1222 Al Jouf 17:00 Sharjah 20:30 Airbus A320 Mon/Thu

Schedule to Gassim, effective April 28, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 1181 Sharjah 15:30 Gassim 16:30 Airbus A320 Mon/Tue/Thu /Fri/Sun G9 1182 Gassim 17:30 Sharjah 20:20 Airbus A320 Mon/Tue/Thu /Fri/Sun

Schedule to Hail, effective April 28, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 1197 Sharjah 11:15 Hail 12:30 Airbus A320 Thursday G9 1198 Hail 13:30 Sharjah 16:40 Airbus A320 Thursday

Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to the four cities in Saudi Arabia by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.