Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Air Arabia PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRARABIA   AEA003001012

AIR ARABIA PJSC

(AIRARABIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Arabia : resumes flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

09/12/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting September 14, 2021.

Schedule to Dammam, effective September 14, 2021 (all times local):

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

G9 1161

Sharjah

16:35

Dammam

16:50

Airbus A320

Daily

G9 1162

Dammam

17:30

Sharjah

19:45

Airbus A320

Daily

Schedule to Jeddah, effective September 14, 2021 (all times local):

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

G9 1147

Sharjah

14:10

Jeddah

16:00

Airbus A320

Daily

G9 1148

Jeddah

17:00

Sharjah

20:40

Airbus A320

Daily

Schedule to Riyadh, effective September 15, 2021 (all times local):

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

G9 1155

Sharjah

14:55

Riyadh

15:40

Airbus A320

Daily

G9 1156

Riyadh

16:40

Sharjah

19:30

Airbus A320

Daily

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

All passengers traveling to the kingdom are required to download 'Tawakkalna' mobile application before departure and upload their vaccination status. Passengers are also urged to check the travel update on Air Arabia's website before departure.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free COVID-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

Disclaimer

Air Arabia PJSC published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 08:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIR ARABIA PJSC
04:22aAIR ARABIA : resumes flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PU
09/05AIR ARABIA : Lakson Group and Air Arabia join hands to launch Pakistan's new low..
PU
09/03AIR ARABIA : Pakistan's Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start a new low-cost airline
RE
09/01AIR ARABIA : ‘Fly Arna' is Armenia's national airline
PU
08/10Air Arabia Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
07/14AIR ARABIA : Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia to launch Ar..
PU
06/21AIR ARABIA : resumes flights to Baku
PU
06/16AIR ARABIA : Etihad Guest partners with Air Arabia's AirRewards to offer exclusi..
AQ
06/14AIR ARABIA : Abu Dhabi launches new service to Trabzon
PU
06/13AIR ARABIA : Abu Dhabi launches direct flight to Yerevan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 293 M 624 M 624 M
Net income 2021 204 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net Debt 2021 962 M 262 M 262 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 6 440 M 1 753 M 1 754 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart AIR ARABIA PJSC
Duration : Period :
Air Arabia PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR ARABIA PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,38 AED
Average target price 1,48 AED
Spread / Average Target 7,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adel Abdullah Al-Ali Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vijay Raghavan Finance Director
Abdullah Mohammed Ali Al-Thani Chairman
Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Thani Independent Director
Khalid bin Issam Al-Qassimi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR ARABIA PJSC7.81%1 753
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.11%25 100
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.71%20 679
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.00%15 186
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.60%14 720
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.52%14 349