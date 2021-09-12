Air Arabia : resumes flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting September 14, 2021.

Schedule to Dammam, effective September 14, 2021 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 1161 Sharjah 16:35 Dammam 16:50 Airbus A320 Daily G9 1162 Dammam 17:30 Sharjah 19:45 Airbus A320 Daily

Schedule to Jeddah, effective September 14, 2021 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 1147 Sharjah 14:10 Jeddah 16:00 Airbus A320 Daily G9 1148 Jeddah 17:00 Sharjah 20:40 Airbus A320 Daily

Schedule to Riyadh, effective September 15, 2021 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 1155 Sharjah 14:55 Riyadh 15:40 Airbus A320 Daily G9 1156 Riyadh 16:40 Sharjah 19:30 Airbus A320 Daily

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

All passengers traveling to the kingdom are required to download 'Tawakkalna' mobile application before departure and upload their vaccination status. Passengers are also urged to check the travel update on Air Arabia's website before departure.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free COVID-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.