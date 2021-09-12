Air Arabia : resumes flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting September 14, 2021.
Schedule to Dammam, effective September 14, 2021 (all times local):
|
Flight
|
Departure
|
Time
|
Arrival
|
Time
|
Aircraft
|
Frequency
|
G9 1161
|
Sharjah
|
16:35
|
Dammam
|
16:50
|
Airbus A320
|
Daily
|
G9 1162
|
Dammam
|
17:30
|
Sharjah
|
19:45
|
Airbus A320
|
Daily
Schedule to Jeddah, effective September 14, 2021 (all times local):
|
Flight
|
Departure
|
Time
|
Arrival
|
Time
|
Aircraft
|
Frequency
|
G9 1147
|
Sharjah
|
14:10
|
Jeddah
|
16:00
|
Airbus A320
|
Daily
|
G9 1148
|
Jeddah
|
17:00
|
Sharjah
|
20:40
|
Airbus A320
|
Daily
Schedule to Riyadh, effective September 15, 2021 (all times local):
|
Flight
|
Departure
|
Time
|
Arrival
|
Time
|
Aircraft
|
Frequency
|
G9 1155
|
Sharjah
|
14:55
|
Riyadh
|
15:40
|
Airbus A320
|
Daily
|
G9 1156
|
Riyadh
|
16:40
|
Sharjah
|
19:30
|
Airbus A320
|
Daily
Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
All passengers traveling to the kingdom are required to download 'Tawakkalna' mobile application before departure and upload their vaccination status. Passengers are also urged to check the travel update on Air Arabia's website before departure.
Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free COVID-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.
