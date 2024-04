Air Astana AO (Air Astana Joint Stock Company) is a Kazakhstan-based airline providing passenger flights. The Company operates its business through two segments: Full Service Airline Air Astana and Low Cost Airline FlyArystan. These segments include information for the determination of performance evaluation and allocation of resources by the management. Air Astana AO manages a fleet of 29 aircraft, that among others consists of Boeing 767, Airbus A320neo, Airbus A321, Airbus A321neo, A321neo LR, and Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. Air Astana AO also provides services for cargo transportation in the Republic of Kazakhstan and international destinations. It operates over 40 domestic and international routes. The airline mainly covers cities in Central Asia and the Caucasus.