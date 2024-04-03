FlyArystan receives Air Operator Certificate

Air Astana Joint Stock Company (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiary FlyArystan, the "Group"), the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions by revenue and fleet size, is pleased to announce that FlyArystan, its low-cost carrier brand, has been granted its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK).

The AOC issued on 1 April 2024 follows an extensive audit and examination process by the AAK and demonstrates FlyArystan's adherence to both domestic aviation legislation and international operational standards. Since launch in 2019, FlyArystan has operated under the Air Astana AOC. Under its own AOC, FlyArystan will be able to align operations more effectively with its low-cost carrier model and pursue additional growth opportunities. FlyArystan remains a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group.

This is a strategic decision that will benefit both the Group and customers of FlyArystan. A separate AOC is vital for the growth and development of the airline. Operationally, it will ensure greater efficiency and recognition among aviation authorities worldwide. It also enables FlyArystan to receive its own IATA code which will allow it to expand distribution globally and to partner with other airlines.

Peter Foster, CEO of Air Astana Group, said:

"The Air Astana Group comprises two differentiated and complementary airline brands. Since its launch five years ago, FlyArystan has grown into the market leader in Kazakhstan while stimulating the market, providing 3.6 million passengers with low-cost air travel in 2023 and expanding the fleet from four to 18 aircraft, with a further six to be delivered in 2024. This makes it the right time for FlyArystan to obtain its own operator certificate, reflecting the increased size and operational complexity of the airline. It provides the regulatory framework for FlyArystan to continue to grow while pursuing opportunities for international expansion."