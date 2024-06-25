Air Astana JSC provided information about transactions with its own securities from June 18 to June 24

25.06.24 15:13

/KASE, June 25, 2024/ - Air Astana JSC (Almaty), with its shares on the official list of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), provided KASE with a press release dated June 25, 2024, reading as follows: start of quote Air Astana JSC (the "Company") announces that, between 18 June 2024 and 24 June 2024 (the "reporting period"), it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares") and global depositary receipts representing Shares ("GDRs") through JSC "Halyk Finance" and Citigroup Global Markets Limited pursuant to the buyback programme announced on 30 April 2024 (the "Programme"). end of quote Full text of the press release is available at: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/AIRA/aira_relizs_250624_1.pdf - in the Kazakh language; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/AIRA/aira_relizs_250624_2.pdf - in the Russian language; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/AIRA/aira_relizs_250624_3.pdf - in the English language. [2024-06-25]