Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Air Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
19.21 CAD   +1.96%
04:17pAir Canada CFO Kazzaz to retire, ex-Bombardier exec Di Bert to take over
RE
03:18pAir Canada CFO Kazzaz to Retire; John Di Bert Named as Replacement
MT
03:17pAir Canada Brief: Announcing Retirement of Amos Kazzaz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; John Di Bert named new EVP and CFO effective July 1, 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada CFO Kazzaz to retire, ex-Bombardier exec Di Bert to take over

04/11/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Air Canada planes in Toronto

(Reuters) - Air Canada said on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Amos Kazzaz would retire at the end of June and be replaced by former Bombardier Inc executive John Di Bert.

Kazzaz, who has been with the Canadian carrier for 13 years, helped steer the company through the early days of the pandemic, when the aviation industry was brought to a near standstill.

Di Bert, who has served as CFO for both Bombardier and Pratt & Whitney Canada, will assume the role at Air Canada on July 1. He is currently CFO of Clarios International Inc.

The change comes at a time when Air Canada, like other North American carriers, faces cost pressures due to a labor shortage amid a rebound in travel.

Toronto-listed shares of Air Canada were up about 2% on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 1.96% 19.21 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
BOMBARDIER INC. 1.65% 70.68 Delayed Quote.33.02%
All news about AIR CANADA
04:17pAir Canada CFO Kazzaz to retire, ex-Bombardier exec Di Bert to take over
RE
03:18pAir Canada CFO Kazzaz to Retire; John Di Bert Named as Replacement
MT
03:17pAir Canada Brief: Announcing Retirement of Amos Kazzaz, Executive Vice ..
MT
03:01pAir Canada Announces Retirement of Amos Kazzaz, Executive Vice President and Chief Fina..
AQ
10:22aEmirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April
AQ
04/07People are a top priority says, new Edmonton Airport CEO Myron Keehn
AQ
04/06Air Canada Management Proxy Circular Now Available
AQ
04/04Green Sea Turtle Schoona Makes Her Way Across Canada to New Home in Toronto Thanks to A..
AQ
03/29Chorus Aviation Inc. - Jazz Aviation welcomes Cygnet Aviation Academy to its pilot path..
AQ
03/29Fitch Revises Air Canada's Rating Outlook to Positive
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 20 489 M 15 206 M 15 206 M
Net income 2023 289 M 214 M 214 M
Net Debt 2023 7 678 M 5 698 M 5 698 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 753 M 5 012 M 5 012 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 30 500
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,84 CAD
Average target price 26,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stewart Rousseau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Craig Landry Executive Vice President-Operations
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR CANADA-2.84%4 992
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.52%27 949
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.76%23 351
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.38%21 677
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED14.37%19 459
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC16.63%17 586
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer