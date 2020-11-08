Air Canada : Canada ready for talks on aid to airlines, which could include loans

OTTAWA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada is ready to start talks
with major airlines this week about financial assistance to the
hard-hit sector that could come in the form of loans or other
support, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Sunday.
The government is drafting a package of measures for
Canadian airlines, airports and the aerospace sector, Garneau
said in a statement, confirming an exclusive story last week by
Reuters.
"As part of this package, we are ready to establish a
process with major airlines regarding financial assistance which
could include loans and potentially other support to secure
important results for Canadians," Garneau said.
He said it would ensure that regional communities would
retain their connections to the rest of Canada, the world's
second-largest country by area, and added that "strict
conditions" would come with any aid.
Garneau also said Canada would not spend "one penny of
taxpayer money on airlines" until Canadians received refunds for
flights that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While several countries, including the United States and
Australia, have offered billions in direct emergency support to
their airlines, Canada has not.
Air Canada and WestJet, the two main carriers, and
transport unions have been pleading for help for months as
passenger demand cratered.
Air Canada has already laid off around 20,000 workers, about
half its workforce. According to the Canadian Airports Council,
Canadian passenger traffic from April through August was down
92% from the same period in 2019.
"The air sector cannot respond to these challenges on its
own, given the unprecedented impacts on its operations," Garneau
said.
