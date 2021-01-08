Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air Canada : Canada's WestJet Airline cites 'unprecedented cancellations,' hitting 1,000 jobs

01/08/2021 | 01:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A WestJet Boeing 737 airplane prepares to land at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond,

(Reuters) - Canada's WestJet Airlines said on Friday it would reduce capacity, with schedule cuts that would mean furloughs, layoffs, unpaid leaves or reduced hours for about 1,000 employees, as demand slumped due to mounting government restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Privately held WestJet, the country's second-largest carrier, also introduced a hiring freeze. Calgary-based WestJet now has 5,700 active employees, a spokeswoman said.

WestJet's announcement follows new Canadian rules that began Jan. 7 which required passengers to test negative for the coronavirus before boarding a plane bound for the country.

"Immediately following the federal government's inbound testing announcement on Dec. 31, and with the continuation of the 14-day quarantine, we saw significant reductions in new bookings and unprecedented cancellations," Ed Sims, WestJet president and CEO said in a statement.

Almost 200 flight attendants at WestJet and its affiliate carrier Swoop will be laid off, said the head of a Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local, who blamed the government for the cuts.

Global airlines have called for the use of COVID-19 testing to ease travel restrictions that have crippled the industry, but Canada still requires passengers who have traveled abroad to self-isolate for 14 days.

Allison St-Jean, press aide to Transport Minister Marc Garneau, said on Friday the rules were introduced as a second wave of infections hits Canada and that "more than 100 countries have now put in place some level of testing requirement for international travelers."

But airlines said they were not prepared to apply the surprise Canadian measure.

WestJet on Thursday said it had to deny 10 passengers from boarding one flight because they did not have eligible tests to meet the new requirement.

Air Canada, the country's largest carrier, has said it also faced challenges.

Canada, which has provided emergency wage assistance to employers, is now in talks to provide aid to the ailing sector.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Maju Samuel, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

By Allison Lampert


© Reuters 2021
All news about AIR CANADA
01:24pAIR CANADA : Canada's WestJet Airline cites 'unprecedented cancellations,' hitti..
RE
01/07AIR CANADA : WestJet bars passengers from boarding for improper virus test as Ca..
RE
01/07TIMELINE : A look at Canada's relationship with Iran, before and after the PS752..
AQ
01/07AIR CANADA : WestJet bars 10 passengers from boarding for improper virus test as..
RE
01/05IBM Simplifies Structure of Sales Team
DJ
2020AIR CANADA : Canada's airlines say border testing could cause confusion for airl..
AQ
2020Airline Industry Needs Additional Financial Support Given New COVID-19 Tests ..
MT
2020AIR CANADA BRIEF : TD Says AC's Liquidity Compares Favourably Generally Vs U.S. ..
MT
2020AIR CANADA BRIEF : TD Sees Co With Available Pro Forma Liquidity of $9.5 Billion..
MT
2020AIR CANADA BRIEF : Target Cut To $20 From $30, But Retains Buy Rating at TD Afte..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 928 M 4 663 M 4 663 M
Net income 2020 -4 039 M -3 177 M -3 177 M
Net Debt 2020 5 908 M 4 648 M 4 648 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 706 M 6 062 M 6 063 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 22 200
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 28,20 CAD
Last Close Price 23,20 CAD
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Michael Stewart Rousseau Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-0.22%6 062
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.05%25 552
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.58%21 454
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.46%14 505
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.86%12 693
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.22%12 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ