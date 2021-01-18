Air Canada : Canada to lift Boeing 737 MAX flight ban on January 20

MONTREAL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it will
lift a near two-year flight ban on Boeing Co's 737 MAX on
Jan. 20, joining other countries like the United States that
have brought the aircraft back following two fatal crashes
involving the model.
Regulator Transport Canada also said in a release that it
had issued an airworthiness directive to aircraft owners,
aircraft maintenance engineers and foreign civil aviation
authorities, along with an interim order that outlines
requirements for airlines on additional crew training.
Separately, Air Canada said it would resume Boeing
737 MAX commercial operations on Feb. 1.
The airline said the aircraft would gradually return to its
North American route network.
Canada said in December it expected to rescind its flight
ban on the Boeing 737 MAX in January after approving design
changes to the aircraft, which was grounded in March 2019
following two fatal crashes.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Noor Zainab
Hussain in Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Heinrich)