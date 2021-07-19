Log in
    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
Air Canada : Canada to welcome fully-vaccinated U.S. tourists from Aug 9

07/19/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
Canada will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades, Ottawa said on Monday.

Visitors from countries other than the United States who have been inoculated will be permitted to enter on Sept 7. The relaxation depends on Canada's COVID-19 epidemiology remaining favorable, the government said on a statement.

Businesses on both sides of the border, particularly the travel and airline industries, are demanding an end to restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States which were first imposed in March 2020.

((Reuters Ottawa Bureau; +1 647 490-7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 200 M 4 853 M 4 853 M
Net income 2021 -3 051 M -2 388 M -2 388 M
Net Debt 2021 8 458 M 6 620 M 6 620 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 675 M 6 793 M 6 790 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 16 100
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 24,25 CAD
Average target price 29,53 CAD
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stewart Rousseau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Catherine Dyer Luelo Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Craig Landry Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR CANADA6.50%7 540
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.37%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.54%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.38%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.51%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED1.30%14 885