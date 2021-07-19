Air Canada : Canada to welcome fully-vaccinated U.S. tourists from Aug 9

Canada will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into
the country on Aug 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from
the COVID-19 pandemic fades, Ottawa said on Monday.
Visitors from countries other than the United States who
have been inoculated will be permitted to enter on Sept 7. The
relaxation depends on Canada's COVID-19 epidemiology remaining
favorable, the government said on a statement.
Businesses on both sides of the border, particularly the
travel and airline industries, are demanding an end to
restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the
United States which were first imposed in March 2020.
