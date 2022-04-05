Air Canada : Cargo Further Enhances Digital Offering to Customers Through CargoAi eBooking & eQuote Platform

MONTREAL, April 5, 2022 - Air Canada Cargo today announced that it has selected CargoAi's eBooking & eQuote platform for freight forwarders as it continues to invest in its digital transformation. "We continue to invest in our digital transformation, which is a key pillar of Air Canada Cargo's strategy as it continues to adapt to the changing landscape in airfreight. We're looking forward to further leveraging our API capabilities and the opportunity to reach out to additional users via the CargoAi marketplace. We're continuing to grow our distribution reach and we're confident that the features available on CargoAi will be well suited to the large range of our product portfolio," said Matthieu Casey, Managing Director, Commercial - Cargo at Air Canada. CargoAi allows users to manage the entire air cargo booking process via a single tool. Registered freight forwarders not only have the option of making and managing instant bookings for their shipments, they can also leverage the built-in eQuote tool to send quote requests to Air Canada Cargo. For further information about CargoAi, and why they've been selected as a Gartner Cool vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, please visit the website: www.cargoai.co. About Air Canada Cargo Air Canada Cargo is an award-winning provider of air cargo services. It is Canada's largest air cargo provider as measured by cargo capacity, with a presence in over 50 countries and self-handled hubs in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago, London, and Frankfurt. As the dedicated air freight division of Air Canada, Air Canada Cargo offers reliable air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's domestic and international passenger flights, cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300ER freighter aircraft, and trucking services. For more information, please visit: aircanadacargo.com About Air Canada Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook. - 30 - For more information on Air Canada Cargo services, visit aircanadacargo.com Contact: media@aircanada.ca Media Resources: Photos Videos B-Roll Articles