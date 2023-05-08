Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Air Canada : Cargo Launches New Website with Improved Functionalities for Customers

05/08/2023 | 08:14am EDT
MONTREAL, May 8, 2023 - Air Canada Cargo today unveiled its revamped website at aircanadacargo.com, with new tools that will improve the customer experience and an updated design to better reflect the Air Canada Cargo brand.

"Air Canada Cargo has been undergoing a huge technological push in recent years and the new website is the latest major advancement in how we are constantly working to improve our offering to our valued customers. Featuring a more intuitive interface, improved functionalities and tools, the website now provides convenient and relevant tools for our customers, ensuring their experience is efficient and provides the value they have come to expect from us," said Matthieu Casey, Managing Director, Commercial, at Air Canada Cargo.

Air Canada Cargo's global schedule comprising its freighter aircraft, the belly capacity of Air Canada's passenger fleet and trucking services now conveniently allows users to filter and search with multiple metrics and output in various formats. Our customers always have the most current information possible and tailored to their needs.

The new website also now features an interactive map tool, showing all destinations served by Air Canada Cargo, allowing customers to see where new stations are added as the network continues to grow as more freighters are brought online.

The new tools added to the website include an online Air Canada Cargo account application feature, and customers can also now easily track their shipments.

This is the initial phase of the website's modernization, with more updates to be rolled out over the course of the year.

For all the latest Air Canada Cargo news, follow us on Linkedin.

About Air Canada Cargo

Air Canada Cargo is an award-winning provider of air cargo services. It is Canada's largest air cargo provider as measured by cargo capacity, with a presence in over 50 countries and self-handled hubs in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago, London, and Frankfurt. As the dedicated air freight division of Air Canada, Air Canada Cargo offers reliable air freight lift and connectivity across six continents using Air Canada's domestic and international passenger and freighter flights, and trucking services. For more information, please visit: aircanadacargo.com

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

- 30 -

For more information on Air Canada Cargo services, visit aircanadacargo.com

Contact: media@aircanada.ca

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

Attachments

Disclaimer

Air Canada published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 12:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
