Cargo customers will benefit from move to year-round passenger service on these routes

MONTREAL, September 20, 2023 - Air Canada Cargo will offer customers year-round capacity to key European cities following Air Canada's strategic decision to extend passenger service to year-round on routes that were previously summer seasonal operations.

Key routes that will remain available for customers throughout the winter include Montreal to Rome, Toronto to Copenhagen and Toronto to Madrid. Air Canada Cargo will also offer customers service to Lyon with the restart of Air Canada's passenger route in mid-October.

"We are pleased to offer additional cargo capacity on widebody routes year-round, and provide customers with more options on key markets between Europe and Canada. The belly capacity of Air Canada's passenger network complements our freighter service, and these new routes together with additional passenger schedule frequencies will bolster the offering over the Atlantic," said Matthieu Casey, Managing Director, Commercial, at Air Canada Cargo.

In addition to the new year-round routes, Air Canada Cargo will also benefit from increased frequencies on routes out of either Toronto or Montreal to Barcelona, Casablanca, Paris, Lisbon, Athens, Rome and Edinburgh. View Air Canada Cargo's full schedule here.

