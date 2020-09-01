Air Canada : In Canada, airlines face uphill climb to replace quarantines with COVID-19 testing

MONTREAL/TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Transport Canada is
holding early talks with airlines to introduce COVID-19 testing
at airports, but the day when such tests could become an
alternative to the quarantines decimating travel could still be
far off, sources familiar with the discussions said.
The airline-led talks come as Air Canada and WestJet
introduce their own testing plans for Toronto and Vancouver
airports, respectively this fall.
The use of airport testing to reduce or eliminate Canada's
strict two-week self quarantine rule would be logistically
challenging as it would require cooperation from airports,
airlines, federal and provincial health authorities, the sources
said.
And government-approved lab tests that largely take 24 to 48
hours to deliver results would need to be used, making them
impractical for airport departures, they added.
Canada has faced pressure from airlines to change its travel
restrictions, with the country's borders now closed to all
noncitizens except for essential workers.
"The airlines have a vested interest in seeing this happen,"
one of the source said. "But there is no guarantee that Canada
would choose to lift the 14-day quarantine even if testing were
able to take place at airports."
Globally, carriers and airports largely back testing to
replace quarantines, with a U.N. aviation task force expected to
weigh in on one industry proposal at a Sept. 15 meeting, airline
group IATA said.
IATA and Airports Council International (ACI) support the
use of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests 48 hours ahead of
departure from high-risk countries, since rapid tests are not
seen as reliable or widely accepted by regulators.
Health Canada has changed its position on home tests and is
now willing to consider approving rapid home COVID-19 tests.
Last week U.S. regulators approved a rapid test from Abbott
Laboratories but it is currently approved only for
people who have symptoms.
WestJet and Vancouver International Airport have not yet
finalized joint plans announced last week to test some departing
passengers.
Tamara Vrooman, chief executive of the Vancouver airport,
said one possibility was for the facility to be certified as a
lab, but "we're still examining that."
Air Canada declined comment.
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on
Friday her agency was looking at "options going forward and
reducing the more restrictive measures at the border."
Health officials are also considering the timing of the
test, since travelers coming to Canada might have a negative
result if they were infected only one or two days prior.
Transport Canada said it is committed to "working with other
federal partners to explore COVID testing at airports upon
arrival."
