Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada : In Canada, airlines face uphill climb to replace quarantines with COVID-19 testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

MONTREAL/TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Transport Canada is holding early talks with airlines to introduce COVID-19 testing at airports, but the day when such tests could become an alternative to the quarantines decimating travel could still be far off, sources familiar with the discussions said.

The airline-led talks come as Air Canada and WestJet introduce their own testing plans for Toronto and Vancouver airports, respectively this fall.

The use of airport testing to reduce or eliminate Canada's strict two-week self quarantine rule would be logistically challenging as it would require cooperation from airports, airlines, federal and provincial health authorities, the sources said.

And government-approved lab tests that largely take 24 to 48 hours to deliver results would need to be used, making them impractical for airport departures, they added.

Canada has faced pressure from airlines to change its travel restrictions, with the country's borders now closed to all noncitizens except for essential workers.

"The airlines have a vested interest in seeing this happen," one of the source said. "But there is no guarantee that Canada would choose to lift the 14-day quarantine even if testing were able to take place at airports."

Globally, carriers and airports largely back testing to replace quarantines, with a U.N. aviation task force expected to weigh in on one industry proposal at a Sept. 15 meeting, airline group IATA said.

IATA and Airports Council International (ACI) support the use of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests 48 hours ahead of departure from high-risk countries, since rapid tests are not seen as reliable or widely accepted by regulators.

Health Canada has changed its position on home tests and is now willing to consider approving rapid home COVID-19 tests.

Last week U.S. regulators approved a rapid test from Abbott Laboratories but it is currently approved only for people who have symptoms.

WestJet and Vancouver International Airport have not yet finalized joint plans announced last week to test some departing passengers.

Tamara Vrooman, chief executive of the Vancouver airport, said one possibility was for the facility to be certified as a lab, but "we're still examining that."

Air Canada declined comment.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Friday her agency was looking at "options going forward and reducing the more restrictive measures at the border."

Health officials are also considering the timing of the test, since travelers coming to Canada might have a negative result if they were infected only one or two days prior.

Transport Canada said it is committed to "working with other federal partners to explore COVID testing at airports upon arrival." (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIR CANADA
12:30pAIR CANADA : In Canada, airlines face uphill climb to replace quarantines with C..
RE
08:54aAIR CANADA : EU resumes Air Canada/Transat merger review, sets December 11 deadl..
RE
08/28Boeing finds flaws in fuselage of some Dreamliners; eight aircraft affected
RE
08/28AIR CANADA : WestJet, Vancouver airport launch pilot project to test passengers ..
AQ
08/27Air Canada plans voluntary COVID-19 passenger test trial -analyst note
RE
08/27TSX falls 0.35% to 16,731.49
RE
08/24TSX rises 0.66% to 16,626.64
RE
08/18MASSPORT : Detour for Terminal B Access Due to Construction; For 1 weekend, pass..
AQ
08/17AIR CANADA : Releases Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress and Continued ..
AQ
08/14AIR CANADA : WestJet, Greater Toronto Airports Authority, and Vancouver Airport ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 140 M 5 469 M 5 469 M
Net income 2020 -4 138 M -3 170 M -3 170 M
Net Debt 2020 6 847 M 5 245 M 5 245 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 222 M 3 999 M 4 000 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 23,25 CAD
Last Close Price 17,60 CAD
Spread / Highest target 98,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-63.72%3 999
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.25%19 598
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.40%15 748
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.98%13 690
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-20.61%11 715
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.13%10 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group