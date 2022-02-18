Air Canada : Management's Discussion and Analysis

2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis of

Results of Operations and Financial Condition

2. INTRODUCTION AND KEY ASSUMPTIONS

In this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition ("MD&A"), the "Corporation" refers, as the context may require, to Air Canada and/or one or more of Air Canada's subsidiaries, including its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Aeroplan Inc. ("Aeroplan"), Touram Limited Partnership, doing business under the brand name Air Canada Vacations® ("Air Canada Vacations"), and Air Canada Rouge LP, doing business under the brand name Air Canada Rouge® ("Air Canada Rouge"). This MD&A provides the reader with a review and analysis, from the perspective of management, of Air Canada's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with Air Canada's audited consolidated financial statements and notes for the full year 2021. All financial information has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada ("GAAP"), as set out in the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting ("CPA Handbook"), which incorporates International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), except for any non-GAAP measures and any financial information specifically denoted otherwise.

Except as otherwise noted, monetary amounts are stated in Canadian dollars. For an explanation of certain terms used in this MD&A, refer to section 21 "Glossary" of this MD&A. Except as otherwise noted or where the context may otherwise require, this MD&A is current as of February 17, 2022.

Forward-looking statements are included in this MD&A. See "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information" below for a discussion of risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to these statements. For a description of risks relating to Air Canada, refer to section 18 "Risk Factors" of this MD&A. Air Canada issued a news release dated February 18, 2022 reporting on its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. This news release is available on Air Canada's website at aircanada.comand on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com. For further information on Air Canada's public disclosures, including Air Canada's Annual Information Form, consult SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Air Canada's public communications may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments relating to guidance, strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking statements are identified using terms and phrases such as "preliminary", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions including those described herein and the documents incorporated by reference herein and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business of Air Canada. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed below.

Air Canada, along with the rest of the global airline industry, continued to face significantly lower traffic in 2021, as compared to the year 2019, and a corresponding decline in revenue and cash flows as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions imposed in many countries around the world, including in Canada. While there are signs of improvement, there is limited visibility on future demand trends given changing government restrictions. Air Canada cannot predict the full impact or the timing for when conditions may improve. The COVID-19 pandemic is also having and may continue to have significant economic impacts, including on business and consumer spending and behaviour, which may in turn significantly impact demand for travel. The return of business travel to pre-pandemic levels may be challenged by the evolving nature of business models and remote-work practices in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the growth and continued use of videoconferencing and other remote- work technologies as well as tendencies towards less environmentally impactful business and consumer

