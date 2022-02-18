Air Canada : Management's Discussion and Analysis

Log in
02/18/2022
2021

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition

February 18, 2022

2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis of

Results of Operations and Financial Condition

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

SELECTED FINANCIAL METRICS AND STATISTICS..................................................................

1

2.

INTRODUCTION AND KEY ASSUMPTIONS ..............................................................................

2

3.

ABOUT AIR CANADA...............................................................................................................

5

4.

2021 HIGHLIGHTS .................................................................................................................

6

5.

STRATEGY ............................................................................................................................

13

6.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - FULL YEAR 2021 VERSUS FULL YEAR 2020 ..............................

17

7.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - Q4 2021 VERSUS Q4 2020 .......................................................

25

8.

FLEET

...................................................................................................................................

31

9.

FINANCIAL AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT .............................................................................

33

9.1

LIQUIDITY ................................................................................................................

33

9.2

FINANCIAL POSITION...............................................................................................

35

9.3

NET DEBT ..................................................................................................................

36

9.4

WORKING CAPITAL ...................................................................................................

37

9.5

CASH FLOW MOVEMENTS ..........................................................................................

38

9.6

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND RELATED FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS......................

41

9.7

PENSION FUNDING OBLIGATIONS ............................................................................

42

9.8

CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS ...................................................................................

44

9.9

SHARE INFORMATION...............................................................................................

45

10.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA..............................................................................................

46

11.

SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION.......................................................................................

47

12.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT ...........................................................

47

13.

ACCOUNTING POLICIES .......................................................................................................

50

14.

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS.........................................................

50

15.

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS.................................................................................

53

16.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS .........................................................................................

54

17.

ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT AND GOVERNANCE ..........................................................

54

18.

RISK FACTORS .....................................................................................................................

56

19.

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES..............................................................................................

70

20.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES.......................................................................................

72

21.

GLOSSARY............................................................................................................................

75

2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis of

Results of Operations and Financial Condition

1. SELECTED FINANCIAL METRICS AND STATISTICS

The financial and operating highlights for Air Canada for the periods indicated are as follows:

(Canadian dollars in millions, except per share

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

data or where indicated)

Financial Performance Metrics

2021

2020

$ Change

2021

2020

$ Change

Operating revenues

2,731

827

1,904

6,400

5,833

567

Operating loss

(503)

(1,003)

500

(3,049)

(3,776)

727

Loss before income taxes

(617)

(1,275)

658

(3,981)

(4,853)

872

Net loss

(493)

(1,161)

668

(3,602)

(4,647)

1,045

Adjusted pre-tax loss (1)

(574)

(1,326)

752

(3,768)

(4,425)

657

EBITDA (excluding special items) (1)

22

(728)

750

(1,464)

(2,043)

579

Unrestricted liquidity (2)

10,361

8,013

2,348

10,361

8,013

2,348

Diluted loss per share

(1.38)

(3.91)

2.53

(10.25)

(16.47)

6.22

Operating Statistics (3)

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Revenue passenger miles ("RPMs") (millions)

9,612

2,432

295.2

21,045

23,239

(9.4)

Available seat miles ("ASMs") (millions)

14,057

6,000

134.3

33,384

37,703

(11.5)

Passenger load factor %

68.4%

40.5%

27.9 pp (8)

63.0%

61.6%

1.4 pp

Passenger revenue per RPM ("Yield") (cents)

21.2

19.5

8.8

21.4

18.9

13.3

Passenger revenue per ASM ("PRASM")

14.5

7.9

83.6

13.5

11.6

15.9

(cents)

Operating revenue per ASM (cents)

19.4

13.8

40.9

19.2

15.5

23.9

Operating expense per ASM ("CASM") (cents)

23.0

30.5

(24.6)

28.3

25.5

11.1

Adjusted CASM (cents) (1)

16.7

29.8

(43.9)

23.3

21.6

7.8

Average number of full-time-equivalent

25.2

17.9

40.8

19.8

21.1

(6.4)

("FTE") employees (thousands) (4)

Aircraft in operating fleet at period-end(5)

337

344

(2.0)

337

344

(2.0)

Seats dispatched (thousands)

8,772

3,673

138.8

21,105

22,780

(7.4)

Aircraft frequencies (thousands)

71.5

31.1

130.5

175.3

191.5

(8.4)

Average stage length (miles) (6)

1,602

1,634

(1.9)

1,582

1,655

(4.4)

Fuel cost per litre (cents)

83.9

50.4

66.6

74.7

61.4

21.7

Fuel litres (thousands)

791,581

372,204

112.7

2,108,144

2,153,764

(2.1)

Revenue passengers carried (thousands) (7)

5,836

1,625

259.2

13,192

13,760

(4.1)

  1. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss), EBITDA (excluding special items) (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), and adjusted CASM are each non-GAAP financial measures. Such measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under GAAP, do not have standardized meanings, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. Refer to section 20 "Non- GAAP Financial Measures" of this MD&A for descriptions of Air Canada's non-GAAP financial measures.
  2. Unrestricted liquidity refers to the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short and long-term investments, and the amounts available under Air Canada's credit facilities. At December 31, 2021, unrestricted liquidity amounted to $10,361 million and consisted of $9,403 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments, and $958 million available under undrawn credit facilities. At December 31, 2020, unrestricted liquidity of $8,013 million consisted of cash, cash equivalents and short-term and long-term investments.
  3. Except for the reference to average number of FTE employees, operating statistics in this table include third party carriers operating under capacity purchase agreements with Air Canada.
  4. Reflects FTE employees at Air Canada and its subsidiaries. Excludes FTE employees at third party carriers operating under capacity purchase agreements with Air Canada. As of December 31, 2021, there were 25,775 employees based in Canada.
  5. The number of aircraft in Air Canada's operating fleet at December 31, 2021 and at December 31, 2020 include aircraft that were grounded due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  6. Average stage length is calculated by dividing the total number of available seat miles by the total number of seats dispatched.
  7. Revenue passengers are counted on a flight number basis (rather than by journey/itinerary or by leg) which is consistent with the IATA definition of revenue passengers carried.
  8. "pp" denotes percentage points and refers to a measure of the arithmetic difference between two percentages.

1

2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis of

Results of Operations and Financial Condition

2. INTRODUCTION AND KEY ASSUMPTIONS

In this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition ("MD&A"), the "Corporation" refers, as the context may require, to Air Canada and/or one or more of Air Canada's subsidiaries, including its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Aeroplan Inc. ("Aeroplan"), Touram Limited Partnership, doing business under the brand name Air Canada Vacations® ("Air Canada Vacations"), and Air Canada Rouge LP, doing business under the brand name Air Canada Rouge® ("Air Canada Rouge"). This MD&A provides the reader with a review and analysis, from the perspective of management, of Air Canada's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with Air Canada's audited consolidated financial statements and notes for the full year 2021. All financial information has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada ("GAAP"), as set out in the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting ("CPA Handbook"), which incorporates International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), except for any non-GAAP measures and any financial information specifically denoted otherwise.

Except as otherwise noted, monetary amounts are stated in Canadian dollars. For an explanation of certain terms used in this MD&A, refer to section 21 "Glossary" of this MD&A. Except as otherwise noted or where the context may otherwise require, this MD&A is current as of February 17, 2022.

Forward-looking statements are included in this MD&A. See "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information" below for a discussion of risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to these statements. For a description of risks relating to Air Canada, refer to section 18 "Risk Factors" of this MD&A. Air Canada issued a news release dated February 18, 2022 reporting on its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. This news release is available on Air Canada's website at aircanada.comand on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com. For further information on Air Canada's public disclosures, including Air Canada's Annual Information Form, consult SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Air Canada's public communications may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments relating to guidance, strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking statements are identified using terms and phrases such as "preliminary", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions including those described herein and the documents incorporated by reference herein and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business of Air Canada. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed below.

Air Canada, along with the rest of the global airline industry, continued to face significantly lower traffic in 2021, as compared to the year 2019, and a corresponding decline in revenue and cash flows as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions imposed in many countries around the world, including in Canada. While there are signs of improvement, there is limited visibility on future demand trends given changing government restrictions. Air Canada cannot predict the full impact or the timing for when conditions may improve. The COVID-19 pandemic is also having and may continue to have significant economic impacts, including on business and consumer spending and behaviour, which may in turn significantly impact demand for travel. The return of business travel to pre-pandemic levels may be challenged by the evolving nature of business models and remote-work practices in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the growth and continued use of videoconferencing and other remote- work technologies as well as tendencies towards less environmentally impactful business and consumer

2

2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis of

Results of Operations and Financial Condition

behaviour. Air Canada is actively monitoring the situation and will respond as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, which will depend on a number of factors including the course of the virus including its variants, availability of rapid, effective testing, vaccinations and treatments for the virus, government actions including health measures and other restrictions, and passenger reaction, the complexities of restarting an industry whose many stakeholders must act in coordination with each other as well as timing and extent of recovery in international and business travel which are important segments of Air Canada's market, none of which can be predicted with certainty.

Other factors that may cause results to differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements include economic and geopolitical conditions, Air Canada's ability to successfully achieve or sustain positive net profitability, industry and market conditions and the demand environment, Air Canada's ability to pay its indebtedness and maintain or increase liquidity, competition, Air Canada's dependence on technology, cybersecurity risks, energy prices, Air Canada's ability to successfully implement appropriate strategic and other important initiatives (including Air Canada's ability to manage operating costs), other epidemic diseases, terrorist acts, war, Air Canada's dependence on key suppliers, Air Canada's ability to successfully operate its loyalty program, interruptions of service, Air Canada's ability to attract and retain required personnel, the availability of Air Canada's workforce, casualty losses, changes in laws, regulatory developments or proceedings, climate change and environmental factors (including weather systems and other natural phenomena and factors arising from man-made sources), Air Canada's dependence on regional and other carriers, Air Canada's ability to preserve and grow its brand, employee and labour relations and costs, Air Canada's dependence on Star Alliance® and joint ventures, pending and future litigation and actions by third parties, currency exchange, limitations due to restrictive covenants, insurance issues and costs, pension plans, as well as the factors identified in Air Canada's public disclosure file available at www.sedar.comand, in particular, those identified in section 18 "Risk Factors" of this MD&A. The forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this MD&A represent Air Canada's expectations as of the date of this MD&A (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. However, Air Canada disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Key Assumptions

In light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the economic environment and the recent significant volatility in fuel price and foreign exchange rates, Air Canada is not providing any assumptions relating to GDP, fuel prices or foreign exchange rates.

Intellectual Property

Air Canada owns or has rights to trademarks, service marks or trade names used in connection with the operation of its business. In addition, Air Canada's names, logos and website names and addresses are owned or licensed by Air Canada. Air Canada also owns or has the rights to copyrights that also protect the content of its products and/or services. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights referred to in this MD&A may be listed without the ©, ® and TM symbols, but Air Canada reserves all rights to assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights, or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights. This MD&A may also include trademarks, service marks or trade names of other parties. Air Canada's use or display of other parties' trademarks, service marks, trade names or products is not intended to, and does not imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of Air Canada by, the trademark, service mark or trade name owners or licensees.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Air Canada published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
