Air Canada Recognized as One Montreal's Top Employers for Eighth Consecutive Year

MONTREAL, February 10, 2021 - Air Canada has been recognized as one of 'Montreal's Top Employers' for the eighth consecutive year in Mediacorp Canada Inc's annual employer survey. The 2021 survey recognizes companies in Montreal who stood out for their resilience during the pandemic, and organizations were also selected for their exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies, including a comparison of others in their industry and region.

'We are very proud that despite the unprecedented challenges faced in recent months, the workplace culture and foundation we built at Air Canada continues to be recognized through this award. From the outset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have had to make gut-wrenching decisions, but our safety culture has continued to guide us, and the health and safety of our employees remained our top priority. We were leaders in implementing a wide variety of industry leading biosecurity measures to ensure a safe work environment, and to lead the way in testing initiatives to keep our customers and employees safe. As we emerge from this crisis, we believe our people will be a competitive advantage that will enable Air Canada to continue attracting the best talent in every part of our organization,' said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer.

Community involvement is one of the many criteria established by Mediacorp, something Air Canada remains committed to during these difficult times. Its employees successfully continued their proud tradition of helping Canadian families in need from coast to coast throughout various programs and initiatives. More than 300 employees came together to help their local communities across the country, including participating in food drives, raising donations for charities, and supporting the Canadian Red Cross's efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

'Our employees deserve a big shout out for their resilience and dedication to the communities we serve, core values that reflect our culture. Their expertise and talent are our most valuable resources and we will continue to invest in programs to support and engage people at work,' concluded Arielle Meloul-Wechsler.

This recognition takes on added importance because Air Canada's global headquarters are firmly rooted in the heart of Quebec's metropolis. Air Canada employees in Montreal fill many key positions within the airline, ranging from C-suite executives to specialized operations that are critical to decision-making and day-to-day operations. Air Canada will continue to foster a positive work environment allowing employees to thrive and help them achieve their full potential.

Additional information on Air Canada's Human Resources is in the 'Our People' section of the 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2020 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America received for second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for its CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

