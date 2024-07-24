Air Canada confirmed today that it has joined the Cadence team, which has submitted a response to the request for proposals for the High Frequency Rail project, a new intercity rail network in the corridor between Windsor and Quebec City, a project of fundamental importance to Canada and Canadians.

As Canada's flag carrier, Air Canada enables Canadians to travel at home and around the world. Connections with other modes of transport, such as rail or bus, are part of the solutions the company is already developing to offer the most relevant mobility option, responding in a sustainable way to the specific needs of each of its customers. In the longer term, the contribution of its expertise to the Cadence team will enable the airline to contribute to the harmonious integration of a future intercity rail network with existing airport hubs in the Quebec-Windsor corridor, for the benefit of all travellers.

Air Canada's participation and commitments to the Cadence team do not require any supplementary disclosure, and therefore, Air Canada will not make any further comments.