Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada : Canada to announce multibillion-dollar relief package for Air Canada - Globe and Mail

04/12/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Air Canada airplanes are pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond,

(Reuters) - Canada's government is set to announce a multibillion-dollar relief package for Air Canada and parts of the airlines industry on Monday evening, The Globe and Mail reported on Monday.

The rescue package is expected to be a mix of low-cost loans and wage subsidies, and to come with restrictions related to executive compensation, the report added.

Air Canada and Canada's finance department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Canada's largest carrier, which last year cut over half its workforce, or 20,000 jobs, and other regional airlines have been negotiating https://www.reuters.com/article/us-air-canada-results-idUSKBN2AC11H with the Liberal government for many months on a coronavirus aid package.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AIR CANADA
05:06pAIR CANADA  : Canada to announce multibillion-dollar relief package for Air Cana..
RE
04:47pAIR CANADA BRIEF : Relief Package Will Restrict Executive Compensation, BNN TV C..
MT
04:44pAIR CANADA BRIEF : Fed Govt Ruled Out Equity Stakes In Airlines As Part of Relie..
MT
04:43pAIR CANADA BRIEF : Airline Industry Relief Involves Low Cost Loans, Wage Subsidi..
MT
04:42pAIR CANADA BRIEF : Fed Govt To Announce Multi Billion Dollar Aid Package For Air..
MT
03:56pAIR CANADA  : Health officials in Prince Edward Island report three new cases of..
AQ
02:58pAIR CANADA  : Media Advisory - Air Canada to Present First Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
07:00aJEFF BEZOS : Canada's Telesat takes on Musk and Bezos in space race to provide f..
RE
04/07AIR CANADA AND TRANSAT BRIEF : Letko Brosseau Says It Will Not Sell Transat Shar..
MT
04/07AIR CANADA AND TRANSAT BRIEF : Comes After TRZ and AC Agreed to Terminate Arrang..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 298 M 5 809 M 5 809 M
Net income 2021 -1 981 M -1 577 M -1 577 M
Net Debt 2021 8 337 M 6 636 M 6 636 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 022 M 7 184 M 7 181 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 22 200
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 29,41 CAD
Last Close Price 26,84 CAD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Stewart Rousseau President & Chief Executive Officer
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA17.87%7 184
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.22.53%31 332
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.52%21 904
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.35.10%18 907
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.31.51%14 333
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED30.84%12 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ