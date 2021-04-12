Air Canada : Canada to announce multibillion-dollar relief package for Air Canada - Globe and Mail

The rescue package is expected to be a mix of low-cost loans and wage subsidies, and to come with restrictions related to executive compensation, the report added.

Air Canada and Canada's finance department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Canada's largest carrier, which last year cut over half its workforce, or 20,000 jobs, and other regional airlines have been negotiating https://www.reuters.com/article/us-air-canada-results-idUSKBN2AC11H with the Liberal government for many months on a coronavirus aid package.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)