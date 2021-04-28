Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Air Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada : Canadian tour operator Transat close to government aid deal - sources

04/28/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
MONTREAL (Reuters) - Struggling Canadian tour operator Transat AT is very close to reaching a financial aid deal with the federal government involving a loan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal would involve a loan under Canada's Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF), the sources said on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential.

Transat, which is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, declined to comment. The federal finance ministry, which is leading the talks with Transat, was not immediately available for comment.

It was not clear whether a deal would be reached by Thursday.

Air Canada dropped its merger plans with Transat earlier this month, creating uncertainty for the Montreal-based operator of leisure carrier Air Transat, which was already struggling due to the pandemic.

Transat has previously said it was holding discussions with the government regarding the LEEFF program and sectoral aid.

Transat, which has suspended flights until June due to pandemic restrictions that have battered travel, has said it needs at least C$500 million ($406 million) in financing this year.

It has obligations due on April 29 for a $50 million revolving facility and a C$250 million short-term loan that matures on June 30. If it does not meet the April 29 requirements, or obtain another extension, creditors could accelerate the repayment obligation.

Air Canada, itself struggling with a collapse in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reached a deal earlier this month on a long-awaited aid package with the federal government that would allow it to access up to C$5.9 billion ($4.69 billion) in funds.

($1 = 1.2320 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Additional reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Denny Thomas, Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -2.02% 25.22 Delayed Quote.13.04%
TRANSAT A.T. INC. 0.00% 4.53 Delayed Quote.-17.85%
Financials
Sales 2021 7 106 M 5 765 M 5 765 M
Net income 2021 -2 132 M -1 729 M -1 729 M
Net Debt 2021 8 555 M 6 940 M 6 940 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 207 M 7 447 M 7 469 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 22 200
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 29,37 CAD
Last Close Price 25,74 CAD
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Stewart Rousseau President & Chief Executive Officer
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA13.04%7 428
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.15.25%29 539
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.94%22 575
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.23.65%17 305
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.28%16 978
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.27.19%14 063
