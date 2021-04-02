Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada : and Transat terminate planned deal after EU advises against it

04/02/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 2 (Reuters) - Air Canada and Transat AT Inc said on Friday they have mutually agreed to terminate the proposed acquisition of Transat by Air Canada, after being advised by European Commission that it would not approve the deal.

Air Canada said that following the recent discussions with the European Commission (EC), it has become evident, however, that the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the offered remedy package.

Air Canada in February refused to extend the deadline for its C$188.7 million ($150.19 million) deal for Transat, after European regulators failed to give the go-ahead for the buyout.

The two companies had agreed in June 2019 on the acquisition, the terms of which were subsequently amended in August 2019 and then revised in October 2020 as a result of the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Canada has agreed to pay a C$12.5 million termination payment to Transat. ($1 = 1.2564 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 1.15% 26.45 Delayed Quote.16.16%
TRANSAT A.T. INC. -1.26% 5.49 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about AIR CANADA
12:43pAir Canada and Transat terminate planned deal after EU advises against it
RE
12:43pAIR CANADA  : and Transat terminate planned deal after EU advises against it
RE
12:01pAIR CANADA  : and Transat A.T. Inc. Agree to Terminate Arrangement Agreement
AQ
04/01AIR CANADA  : Edmonton International Airport - EIA focuses on COVID-19 safety ah..
AQ
03/31AIR CANADA  : Further Extends Aeroplan Elite Status and Provides Additional Flex..
AQ
03/24Canada's WestJet Airlines restores routes as COVID-19 shots raise hope of sum..
RE
03/24Canada's WestJet Airlines restores routes as COVID-19 shots raise hope of sum..
RE
03/23AIR CANADA  : to resume some flights to sun destinations in May
AQ
03/22AIR CANADA  : Former Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu Joins Brookfield Asset Manag..
MT
03/22Aimia swaps stake in Biglife loyalty program for $31.2M worth of AirAsia shar..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 561 M 6 014 M 6 014 M
Net income 2021 -1 838 M -1 462 M -1 462 M
Net Debt 2021 8 367 M 6 655 M 6 655 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 889 M 7 075 M 7 071 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 22 200
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 28,80 CAD
Last Close Price 26,45 CAD
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Stewart Rousseau President & Chief Executive Officer
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA16.16%7 073
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.21.44%31 052
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.85%22 405
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.33.69%18 414
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.15%17 513
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED23.38%14 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ