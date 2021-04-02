Air Canada : and Transat terminate planned deal after EU advises against it

April 2 (Reuters) - Air Canada and Transat AT Inc
said on Friday they have mutually agreed to terminate
the proposed acquisition of Transat by Air Canada, after being
advised by European Commission that it would not approve the
deal.
Air Canada said that following the recent discussions with
the European Commission (EC), it has become evident, however,
that the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the
offered remedy package.
Air Canada in February refused to extend the deadline for
its C$188.7 million ($150.19 million) deal for Transat, after
European regulators failed to give the go-ahead for the buyout.
The two companies had agreed in June 2019 on the
acquisition, the terms of which were subsequently amended in
August 2019 and then revised in October 2020 as a result of the
severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air Canada has agreed to pay a C$12.5 million termination
payment to Transat.
($1 = 1.2564 Canadian dollars)
